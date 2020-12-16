Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas has been slammed by former pro Robin White for voting on “personal preference”.

The 60-year-old star has dealt with her fair share of criticism on the BBC reality series, having recently been accused of favouriting certain contestants.

And while Robin may not agree the backlash, he believes Shirley needs to make it more clear when it comes to what she’s looking for in a performance.

Strictly Come Dancing’s Shirley Ballas has been slammed for voting on ‘personal preference’ (Credit: BBC)

Strictly Come Dancing: What did Robin White say about Shirley Ballas?

According to the pro, who left the show in 2014, the judges need to make it clear on whether they’re judging the technical ability or the musicality of a performance.

He told The Radio Times: “Some judges are looking more at the technical side, others are looking more at the performance side. So it comes down to personal preference at the end of the day.

“Which is why it’s such a tough job for the judges, especially when it comes down to Shirley having that deciding vote.

“It comes down to her own personal preference really, and it depends exactly what that person is looking for.”

Former pro Robin White hit out at the judges (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Robin believes changing the show’s format could make it fairer.

The professional Latin and Ballroom dancer continued: “If I had to make one choice, it would be to put Couple’s Choice at the quarter-final stage, and get everyone to do two dances there so they could do a couple’s choice and another dance.”

Why was Shirley criticised?

It comes days after the judge was slammed by viewers for sending home Ranvir Singh and Giovanni Pernice.

As Shirley was the one to make the final decision, she chose to save Jamie Laing and Karen Hauer.

Robin suggested for the Couple’s Choice to be put in the quarter-final stage (Credit: BBC)

However, viewers believed Ranvir and Gio were “robbed”.

One viewer fumed at Shirley with: “So Ranvir scores higher on the night but goes home. Shirley is a disgrace #Strictly.”

Another argued: “Shirley, voting for Jamie?! Well I never.”

Shirley was also previously accused of showing favouritism towards Jamie after he landed in the bottom two with JJ Chalmers.

