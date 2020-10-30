Taskmaster had Channel 4 viewers howling last night with a challenge that involved attempts to catapult a shoe into a bathtub.

During Thursday (October 29) evening’s episode of the comedy panel show, hosted by Greg Davies and Alex Horne, the celebrities had to create something that would launch a shoe into a bath.

On Taskmaster, the contestants had to launch a shoe into a bath (Credit: Channel 4)

What did the Taskmaster shoe catapult challenge involve?

The rule was that the contestants – Mawaan Rizwan, Daisy May Cooper, Katherine Parkinson, Johnny Vegas and Richard Herring – could only operate their contraptions using their feet.

The celebs’ attempts had viewers at home in stitches, particularly Johnny and Katherine’s.

Johnny Vegas used an oil drum and a garden rake (Credit: Channel 4)

Read more: Taskmaster on Channel 4: Johnny Vegas revolts co-stars as he claims pal puts Gaviscon on kebabs

Johnny made a catapult using a garden rake and stepladder, which he broke after kicking the rake through the bottom rungs. He also tried using an oil drum and eventually got it in.

Katherine, on the other hand, tried firing the shoe through her legs using an elastic band.

The manoeuvre was difficult so she lay on her back and tried it with Alex’s help.

When that didn’t work, she attached a long pole to a metal arch and got it in that way.

Katherine Parkinson tried using an elastic band and her feet (Credit: Channel 4)

What did Taskmaster viewers say?

Reacting on Twitter, one viewer said: “Watching @JohnnyVegasReal attempt to catapult a shoe into a bath on last night’s #taskmaster is my TV highlight of the year.”

A second tweeted: “Katherine trying to fire a shoe with elastic bands held between her feet had me crying. #Taskmaster.”

A third said: “Katherine Parkinson catapulting a shoe on the newest episode of #taskmaster is the hardest I’ve laughed in a very long time. All time great.”

“#taskmaster just gets better,” said a fourth. “The shoe catapult task is an all-time classic. Shaping up to be one of the top three series.”

Watching @JohnnyVegasReal attempt to catapult a shoe into a bath on last night's #taskmaster is my TV highlight of the year. — MrMarkTom (@markdtom) October 30, 2020

Katherine trying to fire a shoe with elastic bands held between her feet had me crying. #Taskmaster — Diamonds (@DiamondClasp) October 29, 2020

Katherine Parkinson catapulting a shoe on the newest episode of #taskmaster is the hardest I've laughed in a very long time. All time great. — Ah Pook (@ah_pook23) October 29, 2020

#taskmaster just gets better. The shoe catapult task is an all time classic. Shaping up to be one of the top 3 series. — Philip Benton (@paolobento) October 29, 2020

Viewers fear they could be ‘sick’ with laughter

A fifth wrote: “Honestly thought I was going to be sick laughing.”

Someone else said: “The shoe into the bath is one of the funniest tasks that has ever been on @taskmaster. Serious Thursday evening joy. #Taskmaster.”

Taskmaster viewers called it the “TV highlight of the year” (Credit: Channel 4)

Read more: Johnny Vegas assures fans he’s ‘absolutely fine’ after fall on stage

“Laughing out loud tonight at Johnny Vegas trying to catapult a shoe into a bath with his foot #taskmaster,” said another.

One viewer said it had them “in tears”, while someone else called Katherine’s attempt “the most devastating insight into the human psyche” they had ever seen.

Honestly thought I was going to be sick laughing at that shoe in the bath task 😂 #taskmaster — Jodie Sinclair (@JodieNesbitt88) October 29, 2020

The shoe into the bath is one of the funniest tasks that has ever been on @taskmaster 👞🛁 – serious Thursday evening joy. #Taskmaster — Catherine (@catherinetweets) October 29, 2020

laughing out loud tonight at Johnny Vegas trying to catapult a shoe into a bath with his foot #taskmaster — (alan) (@coldnwindy) October 29, 2020

Oh my god, Katherine’s shoe catapulting. I’m in tears #taskmaster — (((AndyinBrum))) (@AndyinBrum) October 29, 2020

Katherine Parkinson trying to catapult a shoe into a bathtub is the most devastating insight into the human psyche I have ever seen 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 #Taskmaster — Danny 👻PAIN👻 (@dannylane94) October 29, 2020

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.