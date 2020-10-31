Rylan Clark-Neal has left Big Brother fans wondering if the show is about to make a comeback.

Rylan, who turned 32 earlier this month, sent the rumour mill into overdrive while visiting Elstree Studios.

The iconic reality series was based at the Hertfordshire studios for much of its 18-year lifespan.

And Rylan has now got fans hoping that it could be set to return.

What did Rylan say about Big Brother?

The star, who presented Big Brother spin-off show Big Brother’s Bit On The Side, posed alongside a rather exciting sign.

Featuring the famous Big Brother eye logo, the board read: “Big Brother is watching you.

“CCTV in operation. Elstree Studios.”

Rylan hosted Big Brother’s Bit On The Side from 2015 to 2018 (Credit: Splash News)

‘Please say it’s coming back!’

Commenting on the snap, one fan wrote: “Please, please, please say it’s coming back. Could do with CBB in January 🙏💜.”

Another added: “Please say this is a cryptic message that it’s coming back?”

A third even begged: “If Big Brother announces it’s coming back it would make 2020 worth all the pain we’ve been though 🙌.

Please say this is a cryptic message that it’s coming back?

“I know you ain’t got millions to bring it back yourself mate, but I’m sure you got contacts to make it happen 😍🙌 . Only you can do this Rylan xx.”

No pressure there, Ry.

How long was Big Brother on screens for?

Big Brother first launched on Channel 4 in 2000.

Davina McCall hosted the fly-on-the-wall reality series – which included celebrity specials – for 10 years.

The programme moved to Channel 5 in 2011 and was instead presented by Emma Willis.

Rylan began hosting BB’s spin-off Bit On The Side in 2015 and remained in the job until Big Brother was scrapped in 2018.

Rylan returned to co-host Big Brother’s Best Shows Ever with Davina McCall this summer (Credit: Channel 4)

In June this year, he and Davina, 53, returned to present a special mini-series celebrating 20 years of Big Brother.

Big Brother’s Best Shows Ever looked back at the most iconic BB and CBB episodes.

Fans saw Chantelle Houghton and Preston from The Ordinary Boys falling in love all over again.

Viewers were also able to rewatch Jackie Stallon’s incredible entrance to CBB in 2005.

Davina said she ‘loved’ presenting the show with Rylan (Credit: Channel 4)

Following the anniversary show’s success, Davina told HuffPost: “TV is in such turmoil at the moment, as far as what’s going to be made and what’s not going to be made.

“I’ve got no idea if there are any plans on the table for Big Brother, all I know is that I loved presenting that show with Rylan.”

