Strictly news doesn’t come much hotter than this – Graziano Di Prima has “stayed” at Kym Marsh‘s daughter’s house!

However, before you jump to conclusions, Kym has revealed that the Italian dancer is now regarded as part of her family.

And, after spending a lot of time together, Strictly Come Dancing hunk Graz loves nothing more than spending time with Kym’s daughter Emilie and her “babies”.

Graziano revealed he ‘loves’ spending time with Kym’s family (Credit: BBC)

Strictly news: Graziano ‘stays’ at Kym’s daughter’s house

Kym Marsh and her professional partner Graziano Di Prima were on It Takes Two with Rylan Clark last night (November 4).

Rylan told the pair: “We can all see how genuine this relationship is.”

He then went on to detail their Halloween rhumba last weekend, which impressed the judges and viewers at home.

To which Kym confirmed: “We’re genuine friends. We’ve crated a real friendship.”

She then revealed: “We do things outside of the ballroom because I feel like that’s the key. We don’t just see each other dancing.”

The former Coronation Street actress then admitted: “I took him home with me the other night to Emilie’s and he stayed.

“I left and he stayed.”

Rylan issued a warning about the comments being taken out of context (Credit: BBC)

‘Don’t take that out of context!’

Host Rylan quickly jumped in, pointing to camera as he declared: “Don’t take that out of context!”

Graziano was quick to correct Kym.

No, I stayed with the family, with the babies, I love it. I feel like part of the family.

“No, I stayed with the family, with the babies, I love it. I feel like part of the family,” he said.

Graz added: “When we finished rehearsal I said: ‘Let’s go and see your daughter, let’s stay all together.’

“They prepared a meal for me and you know I love food,” he then added.

Kym Marsh revealed that she sees a lot of Graziano outside of the ballroom (Credit: BBC)

Graziano’s love life explained

Of course, Graziano married his sweetheart Giada Lini over the summer.

Fellow Strictly pro Johannes Radebe was meant to act as best man, but visa issues meant he couldn’t travel to the ceremony in Italy.

Giada is also a professional dancer, just like her husband.

Kym married Scott Ratcliff last autumn in a fairy-tale ceremony.

Of course, fans of Kym will know that Kym is a grandmother.

Son David welcomed baby boy Clayton back in August, while daughter Emilie gave birth to son Teddy in May 2019.

The actress is also a step-grandmother to her daughter Emilie’s step-daughter Polly.

Speaking to Tess Daly on show one, Kym said: “I am doing it for the grannies, definitely.”

Kym is also mum to youngest daughter Polly and, while Emilie has been in the audience to watch her mum dance, Polly is sadly too young to watch the show filmed live.

Read more: Kym Marsh hits back at claims of ‘tension’ with her in-laws

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.