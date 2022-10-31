Graziano Di Prima leaves fans in tears as he surprises emotional wife in beautiful moment

Strictly pro Graziano Di Prima melted fans’ hearts as he shared the moment he surprised his wife recently.

The Strictly Come Dancing star misses wife Giada Lini while he’s working on the BBC show.

While he’s working hard on the BBC show in London, Giada is strutting her stuff on the Italian version of Dancing with the Stars.

The 28-year-old travelled to Italy for just one day so he could see the blonde beauty.

He turned up unannounced while she rehearsed, knocking on the door of the studio.

As soon as Giada saw who it was she rushed to put her arms around him, as he cradled her head and kissed her.

The romantic moment was shared with his fans on his Instagram account.

Teary-eyed fans were touched by his romantic gesture.

He captioned the short clip: “Even for ONE DAY… I’m here for you AMORE MIO.”

Giada laughed and cried after seeing her husband.

Fans were touched by seeing the pair’s emotional reunion.

I’m gonna cry, that’s so cute.

One wrote: “How adorable are you two!” with heart emojis.

A second penned: “Am not crying here… Aw @grazianodiprima that was beautiful.”

Another simply said: “I’m gonna cry, that’s so cute.”

Meanwhile, others posted crying face emojis.

Giavano and Giada’s love story

The couple have been dating since 2015 when they met on a TV show.

Sicilian Graziano would travel for 15 hours on a bus just to see her in the early days of their relationship.

The couple both joined Strictly in 2018, Giada as a pro dancer while Graziano was a backing dancer.

But they’ve managed to avoid the dreaded ‘Strictly curse’.

In 2019, Graziano proposed to Giada, the day after celebrating his 25th birthday.

In front of a cheering crowd and their co-stars, he got down on one knee during the Burn The Floor show in Watford.

The audience went wild as Giada said yes, before performing an intimate dance routine.

Graziano told OK! Magazine earlier this year following their wedding day: “Since we met each other eight years ago, I knew she was The One – I fell in love instantly. She is the most extraordinary woman I have ever met.”

Their wedding was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, the pair finally wed in a star-studded ceremony in July this year, held at the little church in his home town.

The newlyweds exchanged vows at his local church Basilica della Madonna della Catena.

Afterwards, in true Italian style, the couple celebrated with a pizza party for their 200 guests.

The reception took place at a 14th century castle where he used to take Giada for dinner dates.

The bride told how she tried on 15 dresses before the settled on ‘a princess gown’.

Meanwhile, the groom wore a black three-piece suit.

Kym Marsh on Graziano

Graziano is paired with Kym Marsh, 46, on his fourth season with Strictly.

The actress declared she would love her pro partner to be ‘in her family’ as she said he ‘fits in really well’.

She described him as like ‘a little brother’.

Kym and Graziano came second on the scoreboard on Saturday night after impressing the judges with their rumba to Madonna’s song Frozen.

They escaped the dance-off on the results show.

Strictly Come Dancing will return to BBC One, this Saturday (November 5), at 7pm.

