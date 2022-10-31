Stunned Strictly viewers distracted by Shirley Ballas’ appearance during results show

Shirley Ballas left Strictly Come Dancing fans stunned with her hair during the results show on Sunday evening (October 30).

The head judge’s new hairstyle stole the show, with viewers quick to comment with their verdicts.

As the Halloween weekend came to a close, Shirley and her fellow judges went to change into something more glamorous.

Shirley had been dressed as Gomez from the Addams Family during Saturday’s live show.

Shirley’s short hairdo left viewers stunned (Credit: BBC)

Shirley Ballas hair

Her usual dark locks were nowhere in sight, buried under a short wig to get look like the character.

A pin-striped suit and bow tie completed the spooky look.

When she’d changed into a green sequinned gown on Sunday’s results show, Shirley kept the short look, styled with a spike fringe.

I’m glad I took her advice.

Viewers quickly took to social media to comment on the BBC star’s wig.

One wrote: “Shirley looks better in that short wig tonight.”

A second agreed: “Shirley the hair looked lovely you looked amazing.”

Meanwhile, several others thought the transformation made her look like another BBC favourite from EastEnders.

One viewer said: “Shirley looks like Dot Cotton.”

“Shirley is really channeling June Brown with that hairdo,” another agreed.

Shirley was dressed as Gomez Addams on Saturday’s show (Credit: BBC)

Shirley has worn some unusual wigs this year

The 61-year-old dancer revealed she wears wigs on the show to protect her hair from backcombing and styling.

She’s showcased a range of wigs during this season of Strictly Come Dancing.

Shirley previously revealed: “I have a new gentleman called Sven and he’s very creative and he has all these wigs in a line. I thought it was rather good and it protects my own hair.”

She added: “So I think we’ve done a good thing with the wigs, of course inspired by my friend Motsi because her wigs are just sensational.”

Viewers thought the short ‘do’ made Shirley look like June Brown (Credit: BBC)

“She said, ‘You’ve got to try it, you’ve got to try it!’ so I’m glad I took her advice.”

Who left Strictly Come Dancing last night?

While viewers were all talking about Shirley’s hair, it was time to say goodbye to another EastEnder, James Bye.

Read more: Strictly Judge Shirley Ballas hits back at trolls

The actor faced Fleur East and Vito Coppola in the dance-off and the judges all agreed to save Fleur.

James said: “I’ve said this from the very beginning, all I can do is go out there and do my very best.

“I am dancing against Fleur East, I went and did my best but she is phenomenal. I’ve had the best time on this show and I have a friend for life [in Amy], all I can do is thank the family, and I have a new family now.”

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One, Saturday November 5, at 7pm.

What did you think of Shirley’s short hairdo? Head to our Facebook page @entertainmentdailyfix and let us know.