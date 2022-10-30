Strictly judge Shirley Ballas hits back at troll who claims viewers want her to ‘go home’

Head Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas has fired back at a troll online.

The professional dancer turned judge defended herself online after a vile troll said most of the viewers wanted her gone.

Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas has hit back at a troll who attacked her on Twitter (Credit: BBC)

Last weekend, contestant Tony Adams playfully told head judge Shirley to “go home” after she scored him a four for his performance.

However, during last night’s show (October 29), Tony took the opportunity to apologise to Shirley.

After he received his highest score of the series, Tony took a minute to issue Shirley an apology.

He said: “I’ve got to say to Shirley, I made a comment last week. I ain’t got a clue and I accept a four and I accept an eight.

“It doesn’t really matter. But I’ve got to apologise for my comment. Listen, don’t go home, Shirley! You can stay.”

He added: “Because she is Strictly. Sorry, Shirley!”

Shirley Ballas fires back at Strictly troll

“Don’t apologise Tony!” tweeted the troll during last night’s show. “Most of us wish Shirley would go home too #Strictly.”

But this morning Shirley replied to the abuse on her Twitter account.

She posted: “Seriously? Well I guess you get the chat going. Have a lovely morning dear enjoy the show.”

Strictly fans were quick to defend Shirley against the troll.

One said: “I am not one of the ‘most’ of which she speaks, funnily enough some of us love having your talent and expertise on one of our favorite shows!

Tony Adams had previously jokingly told Shirley to “go home” on Strictly (Credit: BBC)

Support for Shirley on Twitter

“Ignore the haters-they must have very unhappy lives to feel the need to voice so much nastiness.”

A second said: “You are fantastic Shirley, ignore the jealous nasty people on here.”

A third said: “Well, just to let you know that not everyone feels that way. I think you were perfectly qualified & experienced to replace Len [Goodman]. I did really like Len, but I believe you offer the same feedback & critique as he did.”

“Seriously? Well I guess you get the chat going.

Read more: Strictly: Anton Du Beke’s advice to friends and family amid heartfelt apology

Another added: “I really like all the judges on Strictly, I think if you are going to join in something, you need to be told the truth about what did or didn’t work.

“All of the judges have an enormous amount of experience between all of them, so they know what they are talking about.”

A fifth commented: “Another sad person Shirley. I wish they would invest in a hobby of some sort.”

The Strictly Come Dancing results show airs on BBC One, tonight, from 7:20pm.

Meanwhile, Strictly Come Dancing is back for another live show next Saturday (November 5) on BBC One from 7pm.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.