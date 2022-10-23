Shirley Ballas, Tony Adams and Katya Jones on Strictly
TV

Strictly star Tony Adams leaves viewers in hysterics with ‘priceless’ remark to Shirley Ballas after low score

Shirley gave Tony a four for his performance

By Rebecca Carter
| Updated:

Strictly star Tony Adams left viewers in hysterics last night with a remark to head judge Shirley Ballas.

Tony and his professional dance partner Katya Jones danced the Cha Cha Cha to the Grandstand theme tune to mark the show’s special episode.

On Saturday night, the celebrities and their partners paid tribute to 100 years of the BBC with special themed dances.

Tess Daly, Tony Adams and Katya Jones smiling on Strictly last night
Tony Adams performed the Cha Cha Cha last night with Katya Jones (Credit: BBC)

Tony Adams on Strictly

The episode saw James Bye dance to the EastEnders theme tune while Will Mellor performed to the Line of Duty end titles.

Former footballer Tony took to the dance floor with Katya to perform the Cha Cha Cha.

However, when it came to the scoring, Tony playfully hit back at Shirley’s score of four.

Craig Revel Horwood gave the pair a three while Motsi Mabuse gave them a six.

Tony Adams receives scoring from Strictly judges
Tony shouted out ‘Shirley go home’ as the head judge gave her score (Credit: BBC)

Anton Du Beke also gave them a six.

However, when Shirley gave her score of four, Tony shouted out: “Shirley, go home!”

Viewers were in hysterics over Tony’s playful remark to Shirley on Twitter.

One person said: “Shirley go home!! Priceless #strictlycomedancing.”

Another tweeted: “Tony Adams yelling ‘Shirley Go Home!!’ is the absolute best. All the extra points #Strictly.”

Shirley Ballas explains her point on Strictly
Shirley Ballas gave Tony and Katya a four for their performance on last night’s Strictly (Credit: BBC)

A third added: “‘Go home Shirley’ from @TonyAdams has me in stitches.”

During her feedback, Shirley told Tony: “I’m speechless. You are an absolute ray of sunshine on the upper half of your body.

Tony Adams yelling ‘Shirley Go Home!!’ is the absolute best.

“You are just fantastic. And when we get below the knees, it’s absolutely raining.”

She added: “You just misstepped everywhere. You had content, you did have content.

“I love you dearly. You are entertaining, you represent everybody at home. Keep going because I think you are what the show is all about.”

Strictly viewers’ reaction last night

Plenty of viewers gushed over Tony on Twitter with one saying: “Tony, you are absolutely AMAZING. I could see last night that your nerves were coming away from your body and you were fluid and dancing!

“Sending you and the adorable Katya all the love and support. Keep going Tony, you have shown great courage. We love you.”

Another wrote: “Got to love him, he’s definitely not the best! But he’s getting better and he quite clearly loves it. I look forward to see his dance every week now.”

Another added: “Got to love Tony, doing it for all the dad dancers out there.”

The Strictly Come Dancing results show airs on BBC One, tonight (October 23), from 6:45pm.

