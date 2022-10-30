Strictly star Anton Du Beke previously admitted to a major faux pas that had him apologising to his friends and family.

As well as an apology, the Strictly judge issued some sage advice for anyone who is trying to get hold of him.

He’s appearing on today’s Love Your Weekend with Alan Titchmarsh.

And Anton recently revealed that he’s got some bad habits – including communication.

Anton Du Beke is now a judge on Strictly Come Dancing (Credit: BBC)

Strictly judge Anton Du Beke apologises

While he might be a whizz on the dancefloor, Anton previously revealed something he’s not great at – texting back.

The BBC star has apologised to friends and family who are still waiting for a text back from him, as he revealed he never replies to anyone.

Speaking in an interview to the Guardian in the summer, Anton revealed: “I never reply to anyone. So anybody who reads this who I haven’t got back to, I’m really sorry.

Maybe just ring me. Although I won’t answer, because I’m always in the car driving or doing a show, or in a studio rehearsing.

The star also revealed if he’s not rehearsing or dancing, then people can find him out on the golf course.

He said: “If I’m not performing or doing a show, I like to be on a golf course. I’ve even started playing golf with my wife. She’s really competitive, so she gets grumpy, but I love playing with her.”

Anton Du Beke has been part of Strictly Come Dancing since 2004 (Credit: BBC)

New role away from BBC show

Outside of the Strictly ballroom, Anton has revealed some exciting news for fans – he’s going on tour!

On his social media, Anton wrote: “Tremendously excited to announce my brand new solo tour – An Evening With Anton Du Beke!

“Tickets go on sale tomorrow at 10am – full details at www.antontour.com – join me for a fabulous evening of song, dance and laughter! Sending much love, Anton XX #antondubeke #ontour #aneveningwithantondubeke #2023tour.”

Fans have been thrilled, with some of the star’s 284,000 followers rushing to comment about his news.

One person said: “Loved seeing you at the pantomime in Richmond 2021. Have now booked tickets for Essex 2022. Keep it going every year, you will be missed if you don’t. You put 100% in every performance. Thank you.”

Another then added: “Can’t believe we have been checking back all summer for this to be released and now it finally has! Booked our tickets and cant wait!”

“That’s great! Will it come to the South West! Torquay or Devon! It would be great to meet you again,” another fan added.

