Strictly Come Dancing star Tony Adams issued an apology to Shirley Ballas live on air tonight for a previous remark he made.

Last weekend, Tony playfully told head judge Shirley to “go home” after she scored him a four for his performance.

However, during tonight’s show (October 29), Tony took the opportunity to apologise to Shirley.

Tony Adams issued an apology to Shirley on air (Credit: BBC)

Tony Adams on Strictly

After he received his highest score of the series, Tony took a minute to issue Shirley an apology.

He said: “I’ve got to say to Shirley, I made a comment last week. I ain’t got a clue and I accept a four and I accept an eight.

“It doesn’t really matter. But I’ve got to apologise for my comment. Listen, don’t go home, Shirley! You can stay.”

He added: “Because she is Strictly. Sorry, Shirley!”

Tony had previously jokingly told Shirley to “go home” (Credit: BBC)

Tonight, Shirley gave Tony an impressive score of eight which is four more marks compared to last week.

This isn’t the first time former footballer Tony has addressed his comment to Shirley.

Speaking on spin-off show It Takes Two on Thursday, Tony defended his outbursts towards the judges.

He said: “I think it was a mechanism. Because I knew I didn’t really get it.

“When they started making comments I got a bit reactive. It is no disrespect to them it is just my way of going ‘go away.'”

He added: “I’m a beginner and at times I don’t do the right moves and stuff.”

Tony’s performance on Strictly Come Dancing

Tonight, Tony received positive comments from the judges for his Quickstep to The Devil Went Down to Georgia by The Charlie Daniels Band.

Shirley told him: “Who would have thought that on Halloween, you would bring that kind of performance.

“I’m absolutely in shock. The foot work was lovely, and you actually did some clipping with your heels. You kept a lovely frame.

“You have absolutely shocked me!”

Tony bagged an impressive 31 points for his performance (Credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, Anton Du Beke told Tony: “You are unrecognisable. This is not you, this is not you. You are a proper dancer.

“This is a proper dance. You were terrific. Keep this up, I loved it!”

It wasn’t just the judges who loved Tony’s performance though. Viewers also couldn’t believe it.

One person said on Twitter: “Tony is exactly what this show is about. So happy for him.”

Another added: “Well done Tony, he been getting better and better, this is what Strictly is all about.”

A third wrote: “Tony Adams is what Strictly is all about – somebody who can’t dance and is genuinely learning and enjoying themselves…

“People who are good from week one or have dance experience already are boring!”

