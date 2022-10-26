Strictly star Giovanni Pernice makes announcement about ‘dream project’ with Anton Du Beke

Strictly stars Anton du Beke and Giovanni Pernice are launching a brand new series together.

The two pals have known each other for years after meeting on Strictly Come Dancing when they were both professional dancers.

Since then, Anton has gone on to become one of the show’s main judges.

The brand new three-part factual series will see Gio bringing Anton along to his home in Italy.

The pair will enjoy the holiday of a lifetime as Giovanni shows Anton the sights and sounds that only a local could know about.

Strictly latest: Giovanni and Anton announce new show

“To say this has been a dream project is an understatement,” Giovanni said.”Taking Anton to my much-loved home of Sicily was simply Bellissima! We danced, we laughed and had the time of our lives – with great culture, food and company.

“I cannot wait for viewers in the UK to come on this journey with us. See you in the Sicilian sun! Ciao.”

Anton added: “When I first heard about this trip it was pretty irresistible. What’s not to love? It’s all my favourite things, great food, great country and spending time in the sunshine with Giovanni. Marvellous!”

Anton and Giovanni: Adventures in Sicily is coming to BBC One and the BBC iPlayer in 2023.

It’s not the only exciting news for fans of Anton.

The judge recently announced a brand new solo tour – An Evening With Anton Du Beke!

“Join me for a fabulous evening of song, dance and laughter! Sending much love, Anton #antondubeke #ontour #aneveningwithantondubeke #2023tour,” he told fans on Instagram.

Fans were just as excited, with one replying: “Loved seeing you at the pantomime in Richmond 2021. Have now booked tickets for Essex 2022. Keep it going every year, you will be missed if you don’t. You put 100% in every performance. Thank you.”

Anton blasts Strictly mole

Meanwhile, Anton recently appeared on Loose Women where he hit out at the so-called Strictly mole – who is reportedly leaking the results each weekend.

“It gets on my nerves,” urged Anton. “Please stop. I don’t know who you are but please stop. Don’t do it. Why would you do it? Nobody knows who it is.

“The audience, like the people who go to The Mousetrap for example, which has been going for years, we’re all in it together.”

He continued: “Knowledge is power and all that sort of stuff, everyone has an agreement we won’t say anything, so I don’t know who does it.

“They call you a spoiler for a reason – because you’re a spoiler. Don’t do it… Try to stop spoiling it please, because people don’t want to know.”

And, he said, if the spoiler doesn’t stop, Strictly fans can “stop reading it”.

