The Strictly spoiler is “spoiling” the show, Anton du Beke said on Loose Women today (October 18) as he hit out at the Strictly Come Dancing mole.

Despite the results show being aired on Sunday evenings, the actual recording takes place on Saturday night.

The judges, dancers and presenters all return to the stage wearing different outfits to film the results show after Saturday’s live show.

Appearing on ITV’s Loose Women, the judge asked whoever is spoiling the results programme for other viewers to “please stop”.

Anton Du Beke is angry about Strictly spoiler leaks (Credit: BBC)

Anton makes Strictly spoiler plea on Loose Women today

“It gets on my nerves,” urged Anton. “Please stop.

“I don’t know who you are but please stop. Don’t do it. Why would you do it? Nobody knows who it is.

“The audience, like the people who go to The Mousetrap for example, which has been going for years, we’re all in it together.

They call you a spoiler for a reason – because you’re a spoiler. Don’t do it.

“Knowledge is power and all that sort of stuff, everyone has an agreement we won’t say anything, so I don’t know who does it.

“They call you a spoiler for a reason – because you’re a spoiler. Don’t do it… Try to stop spoiling it please, because people don’t want to know.”

And, he said, if the spoiler doesn’t stop, Strictly fans can “stop reading it”.

Anton Du Beke made a plea to the mole on Loose Women today (Credit: ITV)

Our Anton’s an award winner

Meanwhile, Anton recently received an incredible honour.

The dancer was left stunned when he was awarded the Talent Show Judge at the NTAs last week.

As a result, he took to the stage to accept his award and shared how shocked he was to have bagged the gong.

“I can’t tell you how delighted I am. I’m overwhelmed, really, because everybody knows how much I love the show… and I’m so proud to have been on the show since the very beginning,” he said.

He added: “Everybody on the show is the best of the best and I’m eternally grateful to everybody at home who voted for me, of course, and all the viewers.

“They’re such an integral part of the show and without them – the viewers voting – it doesn’t work. I’m eternally grateful, and I’m very lucky.”

Anton on his Strictly promotion

Anton recently confessed that he prefers being behind the judges’ table.

He told Henley Literary Festival in Oxfordshire: “Not that there is anything wrong with it but getting voted off, I just hated it. It is the worst thing in the world. And it never got better as I got older.

“The bit I miss is not being in the studio and putting a number together, there is nothing like that. Though standing there and judging is equally as wonderful.”

He added: “I did say it’s much easier on the knees but the fact that I am now judging also means I can now always stay until the final.”

Read more: Strictly: Helen Skelton planning ‘ultimate act of revenge’ on ex Richie as fans issue plea ahead of live show

So what do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.