Strictly fans are urging Helen Skelton to get revenge on her estranged husband Richie Myler.

Since the show began, fans have been rallying around Helen on social media.

The TV star is estranged from her husband. However, he has already moved on with another woman following their split earlier this year.

As a result, many fans have been hoping that Helen will use the show to get back at Richie.

Helen Skelton split from her ex earlier this year

Strictly: Helen Skelton to get ‘revenge’ on her ex?

Strictly Come Dancing fans have been sharing their views on social media over the past couple of weeks.

One tweeted: “I hope Helen Skelton’s husband watched that and realised what he’s lost.”

While another commented last weekend: “I love that she was killing it tonight – her ex was getting beat.”

In response to the wave of support from fans, a TV insider claimed to The Sun that it would be “impossible” for Helen not to notice calls from viewers.

They are enjoying her showing her ex what he’s missing and encouraging her to go all the way in the ultimate act of revenge.

A source alleged: “It would be virtually impossible for Helen not to have noticed the huge wave of support she’s received from people online.

“They are enjoying her showing her ex what he’s missing and encouraging her to go all the way in the ultimate act of revenge.”

They then went on to claim: “It will come as a huge boost to her in a year which must have felt to her like she was trapped in the plot of a movie herself.”

Helen’s Movie Week dance revealed

This weekend is Movie Week on Strictly, and Helen has another show-stopping performance planned.

Helen and partner Gorka Marquez will be paying tribute to the classic musical Grease.

They will perform a Viennese Waltz to the sound of Hopelessly Devoted to You by the late Olivia Newton-John.

Strictly viewers want Helen to 'get revenge'

‘Devastated’

The Countryfile star and Richie split in April, four months after they welcomed their third child together.

The pair share Ernie, seven, Louis, five, and seven-month-old Elsie Kate and will continue to “co-parent”.

Last month a source claimed that Helen had been left devastated by Richie making his relationship public so quickly.

A source claimed to New!: “Helen is devastated. It’s one thing knowing it’s happening, but it’s another thing actually seeing it.

“For him to post it all over Instagram has been hard. She feels like this is rubbing it in her face, and it’s a knife to the heart,” said the insider at the time.

“It just seems a bit insensitive,” they then added.

Helen first announced their split on Instagram in April, in a move that came as a surprise to many of her fans.

At the time, she said: “Very sad to say that Richie and I are no longer a couple. He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co-parent our small children.”

The former Blue Peter star met the rugby player in 2011, and they were together for 11 years before deciding to part ways this year.

The couple had their three children and lived together in Leeds.

