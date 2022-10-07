Strictly favourite Anton Du Beke has announced a “tremendously exciting” new role away from the BBC dance show.

The professional dancer, 56, is currently a judge on Strictly Come Dancing.

However taking to his social media, Anton revealed that he’s got a new job away from Strictly.

Anton Du Beke announces new role away from Strictly

Anton wrote: “Tremendously excited to announce my brand new solo tour – An Evening With Anton Du Beke!

“Tickets go on sale tomorrow at 10am – full details at www.antontour.com – join me for a fabulous evening of song, dance and laughter! Sending much love, Anton XX #antondubeke #ontour #aneveningwithantondubeke #2023tour.”

In the snap, the Strictly star can be seen wearing a tuxedo and displaying a big smile.

Many of his 284,000 followers couldn’t wait to comment about his news.

One person said: “Loved seeing you at the pantomime in Richmond 2021. Have now booked tickets for Essex 2022. Keep it going every year, you will be missed if you don’t. You put 100% in every performance. Thank you.”

A second wrote: “Can’t believe we have been checking back all summer for this to be released and now it finally has! Booked our tickets and cant wait!”

“That’s great! Will it come to the South West! Torquay or Devon! It would be great to meet you again,” another added.

And a fourth user said: “Oooo you and Giovanni [Pernice] need to take your show to Inverness and yours too. I’d love to see it. The distance will be worth it.”

‘I just hated it’

This year, Anton returned as a Strictly judge alongside Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood and Mosti Mabuse.

Kaye Adams became the first contestant to be eliminated last week.

While Anton certainly makes a great judge, he hasn’t always been the one assessing dancers.

Before wearing his judging boots, the star was a professional dancer on the show since its inception in 2004.

He told Henley Literary Festival in Oxfordshire: “Not that there is anything wrong with it but getting voted off, I just hated it.

“It is the worst thing in the world. And it never got better as I got older.

“The bit I miss is not being in the studio and putting a number together, there is nothing like that. Though standing there and judging is equally as wonderful.”

He added: “I did say it’s much easier on the knees but the fact that I am now judging also means I can now always stay until the final.”

This week Strictly celebrates Movie Week, with dances to songs from Grease, Dirty Dancing and Jurassic Park vying for Anton’s vote.

