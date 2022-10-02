Strictly result: Viewers left furious as first celebrity is eliminated

The Strictly result is in and the first celebrity to be eliminated from the 2022 series has been revealed.

Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman hosted tonight’s pre-recorded results show (October 2).

And, just like the Strictly fans who spotted the spoiler earlier on today, fans watching along on BBC One were left furious.

Kaye and Kai and Nadiya and Matt were in the Strictly dance-off (Credit: BBC)

Strictly result: Kaye Adams leaves the competition

Loose Women star Kaye Adams and her partner Kai Widdington were the first couple to be eliminated from the 20th series of Strictly Come Dancing.

They were in the bottom two alongside Matt Goss and Nadiya Bychkova, meaning fans got to see his thrusting again.

Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and Anton Du Beke all chose to save Matt and Nadiya.

With three votes to Kaye and Kai, they would be leaving the competition regardless of head judge Shirley Ballas‘ vote.

However, in a show of support for Kaye, Shirley revealed that she would’ve saved the Loose Women star.

“I thought due to a little better quality, I would have saved Kaye and Kai,” she said.

The Strictly result didn’t go Kaye’s way (Credit: BBC)

Kaye Adams admits ‘mistakes’

The presenter was gracious in defeat, though.

She told Tess: “It was the right result and I did make mistakes, and when it comes to that high pressured situation that’s what happens.

“So I am delighted for Matt and Nadiya, the only person I am just sorry for is this wonderful man [Kai], who has just been so brilliant.”

Kaye then added: “It was a hell of a lot of fun, I said my ambition was to learn to love to dance, and actually I have seen a whole new side to myself, it’s opened a little door.

No way was she the worst dancer.

“It’s been a wonderful experience and to spend time with such talented people who love the show so much has been a joy.”

Kai, who was up against his real-life partner Nadiya in the dance-off, then paid tribute to Kaye.

He said: “Only we know how much real hard work has gone into this. There has been lots of ups and downs and we won’t go into them. But this lady is a trooper, and I know what she’s been going through in the week.

“For this woman to come out and give the performance that she did tonight really shows the testament to her character.

“I am proud of you, I know that your girls and your other half are proud of you, but the most important thing is that you should be proud of yourself, because you are a superstar.”

Strictly Come Dancing fans react

Fans thought the wrong person went home tonight.

One said: “Kaye was better than Matt in my opinion. The samba wasn’t his dance at all. Really don’t know who is saving Tony Adams because he’s a terrible dancer.

“Feel bad for Kai. Losing out on the final last year then going home on Week two this year,” they added.

Another commented: “No way was she the worst dancer.”

A third added: “Kaye should have stayed.”

Strictly Come Dancing returns on Saturday October 8 at 6,30pm on BBC One.

