The Strictly spoiler was leaked on social media last night (October 1) and fans of the BBC dance show are less than impressed with the judges’ decision.

Last night marked the first week of vote offs on Strictly Come Dancing, with the pre-recorded show airing on BBC One tonight.

However, eager Strictly fans have searched out the hashtag and they’re pretty unhappy with Anton Du Beke, Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood and Motsi Mabuse.

The votes are in and the Strictly spoiler has been revealed (Credit: BBC)

Strictly spoiler: Fans rage at judges

Two couples – who shall remain nameless here – ended up in the bottom two last night and were forced to dance off.

As usual, the four judges decided who stayed and who left the competition.

And lots of Strictly fans are outraged over their decision – and the fact that the spoiler was released in the first place.

It’s said to come from an audience “mole”.

Saved the wrong couple!

“Not surprised at the bottom two but surprised at who the judges picked,” said one.

“That’s a shame, I thought the person who went would be in the dance off but didn’t believe they should be so gave them my three votes. Couple saved should not still be in the competition, in my opinion,” said another.

“Saved the wrong couple!” blasted a third.

A fourth agreed and said: “Oh dear silly judges.”

“The person who went shouldn’t have been in the dance off, and the wrong person went,” another commented.

Shirley Ballas acts as head judge on the show and has the deciding vote (Credit: BBC)

‘I am bloody angry’

Others were furious that the result had been leaked. And they admitted they were taking desperate measures to avoid finding out the result before Sunday’s show next week.

“Anyone tweeting me the #StrictlySpoiler will have an instant block. I have woken up with the result on here and I am bloody angry,” slammed one Strictly fan.

Another agreed and said: “This happened quite a few times last season and it’s really infuriating. I found the only surefire way to avoid the result was to stay off twitter for the whole of Sunday.”

Motsi Mabuse looked gorgeous in green last night – but did she make the right judging call? (Credit: BBC)

Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard

Molly Rainford topped last night’s leaderboard as she closed the show with a sensational quickstep that earned her 34 points from the judges.

Richie Anderson and Giovanni Pernice‘s quickstep saw them in second place with 32 points.

At the bottom, Matt Goss, Tony Adams and Kaye Adams were left with just 22 points each.

Of course, because there was no elimination last week, the points from week one were carried over.

As a result, Molly and Carlos Gu, Will Mellor and Nancy Xu and Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystal occupy the top three spots.

Kaye, Matt and Tony are right at the bottom of the table.

If you haven’t checked the Strictly spoiler today, you can watch the results show on BBC One at 7.15pm.

