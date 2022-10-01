Strictly pro Giovanni Pernice set pulses racing tonight (October 1) after a dazzling quickstep with partner Richie Anderson.

The boys wore sequinned tailcoats for the routine.

And, as well as impressing the viewers at home, the judges were happy with Richie’s moves too.

They awarded him the highest score of the night so far, with all four judges awarding Giovanni and Richie an eight.

This meant they scored 32 points on Strictly Come Dancing tonight.

Strictly fans spotted a vast improvement with Giovanni and Richie this week (Credit: BBC)

Strictly star Giovanni wins praise from fans

Fans were a little worried last week after Richie and Giovanni’s debut.

However, after a week where rumours of a “feud” between the pair raged, the boys went out tonight snd entirely smashed it.

And viewers at home were quick to heap praise on Gio and his teaching skills.

“Giovanni once again showing why he’s the best teacher and choreographer on #Strictly! Another pro would see Richie only as comedy act… not Giovanni,” said one fan.

“Best routine of the series thus far. Well done #richieanderson. Giovanni always gets the best out of his celebs,” said another.

“Loved loved loved Ritchie and Giovanni’s quickstep. They’re such a great partnership. Gio seems like such a good teacher,” said another.

“Hands down, my favourite dance of the night. That was absolutely fantastic from Richie and Giovanni,” another agreed.

“Giovanni is such a good teacher! What an improvement on last week Richie!” said another.

Others tipped them for the top and said the onus is on the rest of the Strictly stars now to up their game.

They said: “I feel like Richie and Giovanni just threw down a bedazzled gauntlet.”

Richie and Giovanni performed a sparkling quickstep (Credit: BBC)

me every time vito, carlos, gorka, giovanni or kai appear on screen: #strictly pic.twitter.com/NT7yYgxgmb — niamh (@xniamhamelia) October 1, 2022

Women all over the uk watching #Strictly are you ok? I’m currently breathing into a paper bag. Oh Giovanni 😍 pic.twitter.com/5QEYZdZ89M — Charlotte Nicole C (@ItsCharlotte_92) October 1, 2022

‘Giovanni is so fit’

Other viewers, however, had only one thing on their minds… just hot “fit” Giovanni Pernice looked!

“Giovanni – simply the best man in England,” said one.

“My god Giovanni is SO fit,” said a second.

“Giovanni is looking sharp this week,” said a third of Gio’s sequinned tailcoat.

“Don’t think I’ll ever get over the fact that Giovanni exists,” swooned another.

“I love Giovanni,” another declared.

“Women all over the UK watching #Strictly are you okay?” asked another fan on Twitter.

“I’m currently breathing into a paper bag. Oh Giovanni,” they swooned over the pro dancer.

“I’m sorry but Giovanni Pernice is just unreal. How is he even human?” concluded another.

