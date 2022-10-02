Strictly fans tuning in last night (October 1) were left more than a little disturbed by Anton Du Beke‘s behaviour and took to Twitter to spread the news.

Anton took his seat on the judging panel alongside Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse and Craig Revel Horwood.

However, the pro dancer-turned-judge looks to be missing a quick foxtrot around the Strictly Come Dancing ballroom if the second live show is anything to go by.

Anton’s thrusting raised eyebrows last night (Credit: BBC)

Strictly news: Anton Du Beke’s thrust demo

The lovely Anton caught the eyes of viewers at home when he gave his critique of Matt Goss and Nadiya Bychokova‘s samba.

They danced to the Bee Gees classic Night Fever, with Matt donning tight white trousers in tribute to the film’s star John Travolta.

During the routine, he showed off his thrusting technique.

However, Anton wasn’t content to leave the moves to Matt. Instead, Anton got to his feet and showed off a few thrusts of his own.

“This bit here where you went: ‘Right I’ve had enough of this, I’m going to go towards the judges and I’m going to thrust, thrust thrust,'” Anton said, getting up onto his feet to thrust.

“Come on, let’s thrust together Matt,” he declared.

As Matt obliged, Anton declared: “Oh yeah! Oh yeah!”

Anton asked Strictly star Matt Goss to thrust with him (Credit: BBC)

Fellow judges react

Shirley Ballas and Motsi Mabuse weren’t enjoying the thrusting quite as much as Anton, though.

Motsi covered her face with her notebook, while a hysterical Shirley didn’t know where to look.

Instead, she turned away from Anton and shielded her eyes with her hand.

Meanwhile, Craig sat there straight-faced.

Motsi and Shirley didn’t know where to look! (Credit: BBC)

Strictly news: Plea over Anton’s thrusting

But Anton’s fellow judges weren’t the only ones disturbed by the former pro’s thrusting behaviour.

Viewers at home also didn’t know where to look – and called on the BBC to make it stop.

“Stop Anton please!” urged one Strictly fan.

“Anton thrusting,” said another adding the crying with laughter emojis.

“The very last thing I needed tonight was to see Anton thrusting,” said another. “Someone make it stop!”

Please make Anton and Matt stop thrusting.

Replying, another viewer agreed and said: “Almost my exact words to my husband. I DID NOT need to see that.”

“It was too much. I hadn’t long had my dinner,” another added.

“Didn’t think there was anything I needed less than Matt Goss thrusting, but here comes Anton,” said another.

“Oh god, Anton just passed a line – Strictly will never ever be the same again,” they joked.

“Please make Anton and Matt stop thrusting,” another fan urged.

‘Secret crush’

However, not everyone felt the same.

One said: “Anton’s my secret crush so I was happy!”

The Strictly results show on BBC One at 7.15pm.

