Strictly star Tony Adams has defended the moment he shouted “go home” at Shirley Ballas.

The former footballer, 56, said the comment to the judge after she gave him and Katya Jones a score of four on Saturday (October 22) was “reactive”.

After Shirley’s score of hour, Tony was seen shouting out: “Shirley, go home!”

Appearing on last night’s espisode of the Strictly Come Dancing spin-off It Takes Two, host Janette Manrara asked: “The judges were lost for words… what did you make of the comments?”

Tony Adams said it was a mechanism

Tony then replied: “I think it was a mechanism. Because I knew I didn’t really get it.

“When they started making comments I got a bit reactive. It is no disrespect to them it is just my way of going ‘go away.'”

He added: “I’m a beginner and at times I don’t do the right moves and stuff.”

Judge Craig Revel Horwood gave Tony and Katya a score of three. The pair received a total of 19 0ut of 40 points.

Fans reactions to Tony’s performance

Despite Tony and Katya’s low points, many fans have gushed about how they love seeing him on the show.

One person said: Tony Adams the nation’s sweetheart #strictly.”

A second wrote: “Watching Tony Adams on Strictly is the highlight of my week, can we keep a pact as a nation to keep him until the final #Strictly.”

“Tony Adams this country needs you #Strictly,” another added.

A fourth user said: “I genuinely love Tony Adams and how much he loves #Strictly No irony. Just joy. Lovely.”

And a fifth tweeted: @TonyAdams is smashing strictly, the whole of Holland is behind him.”

However, some fans still pointed out that Tony was lacking in dancing skills.

One user said: “For all of us out there who love to dance, but are absolutely terrible at it, I’d like Tony Adams to win #Strictly.”

A second wrote: “Tony Adams is the essence of British Saturday night entertainment. Pure innocent joy and comedy. I don’t give a tiny rat’s [bleep] if he can’t dance.”

And another user added: “Tony Adams may not be the greatest dancer, but he’s tremendously entertaining and clearly putting in so much effort. It’s a joy to watch him #Strictly.”

Tony revealed what Katya told him after the performance

Speaking about his total scores, Tony also said that his Katya told him he got what he deserved.

He said: “I listen to [Katya] to be honest. I knew I didn’t really get it, to be honest. I performed. But I didn’t nail a couple of the steps.”

Strictly Come Dancing’s Halloween special airs on BBC One, Saturday October 29, at 6:50pm.

