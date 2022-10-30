Strictly star Kym Marsh has hit back at claims of a ‘tense’ moment with her in-laws during last night’s show.

Coronation Street star Kym danced the Rumba to Frozen by Madonna for Strictly Come Dancing‘s Halloween special.

Following her performance, Kym and professional dancer Graziano spoke to host Claudia Winkleman.

Kym Marsh and Graziano Di Prima performed a Rumba on last night’s Strictly Come Dancing (Credit: BBC)

Kym Marsh on Strictly Come Dancing last night

Claudia said: “Your in-laws are here. Did that add to the pressure?”

The camera then showed Kym’s in-laws, who were sat in the audience watching.

Kym replied: “Well yeah when I’m dancing like that with him,” as Claudia and Graziano laughed.

Graziano shouted out: “I love you Scott,” who is Kym’s husband.

The camera then panned back to her in-laws, who were smiling alongside Scott.

Kym’s husband and in-laws were sat in the audience last night (Credit: BBC)

However, following the moment, there were claims that viewers had spotted a “tense” and “awkward” moment between Kym and her in-laws.

Kym has since shut down the speculation on her Instagram Stories as she responded to an article about the moment.

She said: “This has to be one of the funniest things I’ve read!!

“How about they weren’t aware the camera was even on them!!”

Kym added: “What a nonsense article! Good job we see the funny side.”

There were claims of a ‘tense’ moment between Kym and her in-laws on Strictly (Credit: BBC)

Kym is married to Scott Ratcliff, an army major. They tied the knot in 2021.

Earlier this month, the couple marked their first wedding anniversary and Kym posted a gushing tribute on her Instagram.

Alongside a wedding photo, the star said: “1 year ago today I was lucky enough to marry my best friend. This man is everything to me.

“I honestly don’t know what I would do without him. He is my everything, my rock, my friend, my soulmate.

“Scott I am so very lucky to be your wife and I thank my lucky stars everyday that you came into my life.”

Kym’s husband

Kym continued: “Of course I have to also give huge thanks to @antonycotton for playing cilla black and introducing us!

“Don’t know how I will ever repay you this one darling hahah!

“So all that’s left to say is happy anniversary my wonderful, amazing, sexy af husband! I love you with all of my heart! Always and forever.”

Tonight, Kym and Graziano’s fate on Strictly will be revealed in the results show.

Will they be safe or will they face the dreaded dance-off?

Tune into the Strictly Come Dancing results show on BBC One from 7:20pm to find out!

