Strictly star Kym Marsh dealt big blow ahead of this weekend’s show

Strictly Come Dancing star Kym Marsh has been dealt a blow with her partner Graziano Di Prima ahead of this weekend’s show.

Former Coronation Street star Kym and professional dancer Graziano will perform a Rumba to Frozen by Madonna during this weekend’s Halloween special (October 29).

However, bookies reckon Kym and Graziano could face elimination this weekend.

Bookies predict Kym Marsh and Graziano Di Prima could leave Strictly Come Dancing this weekend (Credit: BBC)

Kym Marsh facing Strictly elimination?

According to Betfair, Kym is the 6/4 frontrunner to be the next elimination, with Ellie Taylor at 12/5 and James Bye at 11/4.

Meanwhile, the bookmakers have placed Hamza Yassin as the current favourite to win Strictly Come Dancing this year.

He has odds of 5/6 to take home the trophy while Helen Skelton is just behind with odds of 4/1.

Betfair spokesperson Sam Rosbottom said: “Helen Skelton and Hamza Yassin both finished at the top of the leaderboard this week with 35, with Hamza the 5/6 odds-on favourite to lift the Glitterball trophy this year.

Hamza Yassin is the current favourite to win Strictly Come Dancing 2022 with partner Jowita (Credit: BBC)

“Looking at who could be the next elimination, Kym Marsh is the 6/4 frontrunner to go this weekend after scoring 27, with Ellie Taylor 12/5 and James Bye 11/4.”

What dance did Kym perform last weekend?

Last week, Kym bagged 27 points out of 40 from the judges for her Quickstep to Ballroom Blitz by Sweet.

Last Saturday’s show saw the stars and their pro partners pay tribute to 100 years of the BBC.

Some of the routines were danced to iconic TV theme tunes.

Kym Marsh and Graziano Di prima received 27 points for their Quickstep last weekend (Credit: BBC)

Graziano and Kym on Strictly

After being saved by the public during Sunday’s results show, Kym and Graziano expressed their excitement on Instagram.

They said: “WE ARE THROUGH TO WEEK 6!! Thank you from the bottom of our heart!!

Kym Marsh is the 6/4 frontrunner to go this weekend after scoring 27, with Ellie Taylor 12/5 and James Bye 11/4.

“Receiving all you support means the absolute everything!! Keep supporting us, #teammarshiano will be back next Saturday for Halloween week!!”

Fans gushed over Kym and Graziano’s performance in the comments.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GRAZIANO DI PRIMA (@grazianodiprima)

One person said: “Can’t wait to see you both for Halloween week. Well done. Keep dancing and I’ll keep voting.”

Another commented: “Beautiful dance you should of had higher scores onwards and upwards.”

A third added: “The best team with the best supporters. So so unbelievably proud of you both.”

Meanwhile, a fourth said: “Carry on doing what you are doing. You are both wonderful. Bravo.”

Strictly Come Dancing’s Halloween special will air on BBC One, Saturday October 29, from 6:50pm.

