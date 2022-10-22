Strictly viewers issue plea to BBC following tonight’s show: ‘Never again!’

Strictly Come Dancing viewers issued a plea to the BBC tonight following the special episode.

Tonight saw the stars mark 100 years of the BBC as they paid tribute to some of the broadcaster’s iconic TV shows.

However, this meant some of the celebrities had to dance to the shows’ theme tunes which didn’t go down well with some viewers watching.

James Bye and Amy Dowden danced to the EastEnders theme tune during tonight’s special episode (Credit: BBC)

Strictly Come Dancing’s theme tune week on BBC

The episode saw James Bye and Amy Dowden dance to the EastEnders theme song while Helen Skelton and Gorka Marquez performed to the Blue Peter song.

Elsewhere, Johannes Radebe and Ellie Taylor performed a Tango to the Casualty theme tune.

In addition, Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu danced a Couples’ Choice to the Grange Hill theme song.

Despite the unique episode of Strictly Come Dancing, some viewers weren’t keen on Twitter.

What did viewers say?

Many begged Strictly bosses to not do a theme tune special again.

One person said: “Not sure who’s going out tonight but there’s a good chance it’s someone who’s been screwed over by the music.

Theme tune dances are just not working please never do this again.

“Please @bbcstrictly never do a theme like this EVER again.”

Another wrote: “Theme tune dances are just not working please never do this again #strictly.”

A third added: “BBC please never do this again I’m not enjoying the theme tune thing.”

Meanwhile, one tweeted: “Please never do the theme tunes thing again #Strictly.”

Helen Skelton and Gorka Marquez danced to the Blue Peter theme song tonight (Credit: BBC)

However, others loved seeing the celebrities dance to theme tunes.

One gushed: “I completely disagree. Loving the nostalgia and the theme tunes #Strictly #BBC100. Hope they do it again next week.”

Another wrote: “These theme tune dances are absolutely bonkers, I love this episode so much.”

One added: “Enjoying #Strictly tonight. They should do a round on BBC themes every year.”

Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard tonight

Following tonight’s show, Helen and Gorka found themselves at the top of the leaderboard with Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystał.

Both couples bagged an impressive 35 points out of 40 from the judges.

However, at the bottom was Tony Adams and Katya Jones.

They received just 19 points from the judges. Just above them was James and Amy with 26 points.

Another couple will leave the competition during tomorrow night’s results show.

But who do you think it will be?

The Strictly Come Dancing results show airs on BBC One, tomorrow (October 23), at 6:45pm.

