Who does Kym Marsh play in Waterloo Road? What do we know about Nicky Walters so far?

Waterloo Road will star Kym Marsh in the reboot of the school drama.

The former Coronation Street star revealed earlier this year she was working on the BBC show.

But what do we know about Kym’s Waterloo Road character?

Who will Kym Marsh play in Waterloo Road?

Kym played Michelle Connor in Coronation Street for 13 years but will now be taking on a new role in Waterloo Road.

Liverpool-born Kym will star as dinner lady Nicky Walters.

Kym will play Nicky in Waterloo Road (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Kym Marsh: Who is Nicky Walters in Waterloo Road?

As well as working in the school canteen, Nicky has two students at the school.

She will be seen keeping a very close eye on everything going on, even if it doesn’t involve her.

Kym, 46, announced her new casting on Waterloo Road’s Instagram account.

In a video she tells fans: “Hi I’m Kym Marsh and I’m thrilled to bits to be joining Waterloo Road.

“I play Nicky Walters, mum to Preston and Tonya, and you might find me in the canteen.”

Speaking about joining the cast of the school drama, Kym said: “I’m thrilled to be joining the fabulous cast of Waterloo Road.

“It’s such a joy to get the opportunity to film in Manchester again and I can’t wait to get going.”

What else do we know about the new cast of Waterloo Road?

Kym will be working with Corrie co-stars Rachel Leskovac and Ryan Clayton for the series.

Rachel is set to play head of English Coral Walters, while Ryan, will play a character called Mike.

The mum-of-four is one of a host of new additions to Waterloo Road’s cast.

Former EastEnders actress Jo Coffey has also been cast as Wendy Whitwell, PA to head teacher Kim Campbell.

In addition, Angela Griffin will return to play Kim Campbell.

Kim Campbell is coming back (Credit: BBC)

Co-deputy heads Lindon King and Joe Casey are set to be played by Vincent Jerome and James Baxter.

Adam Thomas and Katie Griffiths will also be back playing Donte and Chlo Charles.

Piers Wenger, Director of BBC Drama, said: “Waterloo Road is the perfect lens through which to explore post-Covid Britain, from the perspective of those who have arguably been affected most: young people in education.

“We are thrilled to be returning to this brilliant format – its thrills and spills, unmissable characters and high drama – at a time when audiences across Britain need it most…”

Where is the new series of Waterloo Road set?

The original series of Waterloo Road was set in Rochdale for the first seven series before moving to Greenock, Scotland, for series eight, nine and 10.

The new series of Waterloo Road will be set in Greater Manchester.



Waterloo Road will return to BBC in early 2023.

