It was good news for Strictly Come Dancing star Graziano Di Prima as he got married to Giada Lini over the weekend – but one special guest was sadly missing.

Johannes Radebe was due to be the dancer’s best man, however, he was unable to fulfil his duties last minute.

Sadly, visa issues meant that Johannes couldn’t travel to the ceremony in Italy.

As a result, he was forced to miss out on his best pal’s big day.

He took the news hard, and Graziano revealed that Johannes called him in tears about not being able to make it in time.

Graziano Di Prima – with former Strictly Come Dancing partner Vick Hope – held his wedding over the weekend (Credit: Splash News)

Strictly Come Dancing news: Johannes Radebe misses out on Graziano Di Prima’s wedding

“He called me crying on the day,” the dancer told OK!.

“In the morning he told me: ‘I know I’m not there but I’ve been crying all night and my heart will be beside you.’ He also said he had dressed up as though he was at the wedding, but he was at his apartment at home.”

Thankfully, guests such as Nadiya Bychkova and his former co-stars Chizzy Akudolu and Karim Zeroual were still able to make the ceremony.

“Johannes and I started our journey on Strictly together and just connected. We’d talk about coming from really humble cities and how we found a way to excel, dream big and work hard. He has been there for me so much,” he added.

Johannes Radebe was forced to miss Graziano Di Prima’s wedding (Credit: Splash News)

Graziano’s wedding delays

The couple had to delay their wedding twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Italy was one of the hardest hit countries in Europe by the pandemic, and it sparked chaos for their romantic plans.

Last year, he said: “The wedding was supposed to be last year, the third of July. Then we postponed for this year. Obviously, we still have the pandemic and here in Italy, we are struggling.

“They are closing everything. The whole nation is a red zone. We decided to postpone because we want our wedding to be the best day that we have been dreaming about.”

