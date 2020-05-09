Strictly pro Graziano Di Prima forced to cancel wedding due to coronavirus pandemic

Dancer Graziano Di Prima has had to cancel his upcoming wedding due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Strictly Come Dancing pro shared the news with his fans on Twitter on Saturday (May 9).

Last year, Graziano proposed to his girlfriend Giada Lini on stage during a performance of Burn The Floor in Watford.

Graziano Di Prima has had to cancel his upcoming wedding due to the coronavirus pandemic (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Is Strictly Come Dancing 2020 cancelled? Coronavirus could mean HUGE changes

Graziano cancels wedding

The star has now had to postpone his big day.

He wrote on Twitter: "Unfortunately due to the current worldwide situation @giadalini and I decided to postpone our wedding day.

"We are so sorry for that but wouldn’t be possible to celebrate in the best way this year so we decide to celebrate with more love and joy our wedding next year!"

Fans were gutted for Graziano with one person writing: "You guys made the right decision and as long as you have each other, this year will fly by!"

Unfortunately due to the current worldwide situation @giadalini and I decided to postpone our wedding day. We are so sorry for that but wouldn’t be possible to celebrate in the best way this year so we decide to celebrate with more love and joy our wedding next year!@OfficialBTF pic.twitter.com/Hbox4hEbA0 — Graziano Di Prima (@GrazianoDiPrima) May 9, 2020

Another wrote: "You will have the wedding of your dreams next year."

A third added: "Brave decision I wish you all the love in the world."

Graziano's proposal

Last May, Graziano announced he and Giada were engaged.

In photos obtained by The Sun, a shirtless Graziano was seen getting down on one knee as Giada put her hands over her face.

Graziano got engaged last year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The couple are then seen sharing a kiss after she said yes!

Graziano's emotional co-stars cheered and congratulated the newly engaged couple on Instagram.

Katya Jones shared a snap of Graziano and Giada sharing a kiss, alongside the caption: "Not only it's @grazianodiprima's BIRTHDAY!!

"He proposed and @giada.lini said YES!!"

Graziano's Strictly co-stars congratulated him and Giada (Credit: Instagram)

Oti Mabuse shared a photo of the moment Graziano proposed and wrote: "Congratulations, SHE SAID YES!!!"

When did Graziano and Giada meet?

Graziano and Giada started dating in 2015.

Speaking about his relationship with Giada in an interview with OK! Magazine in 2018, Graziano said: "We love each other so we have to be together. I’m alone in this big new world and I need her.

Read more: Strictly Come Dancing 'will feature same-sex couple this year'

"Marriage is very important to both of us. We want to start our life as husband and wife and have our own family.

"We’ll see when. I just knew from the first day – she changed my life."

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.