Strictly 2022: Who is Molly Rainford? Does she have a boyfriend? Who does she play in CBBC series Nova Jones?

Strictly 2022 will feature Molly Rainford – but who is the Nova Jones and former Britain’s Got Talent star?

Molly, from Essex, is perhaps best known to her fans as a CBBC ‘intergalactic pop star’.

But during Strictly 2022 Molly will no doubt pick up plenty more supporters. And this is what they will need to know about her…

Strictly 2022 star Molly Rainford is known to her CBBC fans as Nova Jones (Credit: BBC)

Strictly 2022: Who is CBBC star Molly Rainford?

Molly couldn’t hide her delight when her name was announced for Strictly 2022 (find out who else is in the line-up).

She tweeted: “The secret’s finally out, I can’t believe it… I’m doing Strictly!”

Molly also described the opportunity “an experience of a lifetime”, saying she couldn’t wait to meet the rest of her Strictly “family”.

She’s admitted in a tabloid interview that she doesn’t have a game plan beyond “working hard”.

But despite her performing background, Molly insists Strictly will push her outside of her comfort zone.

Molly reflected: “I’ve always loved performing and being on stage, but I’ve never been the most confident dancer.”

However, Molly has also sought out tips from a pal who has already appeared on the show.

She and 2020 Strictly celebrity HRVY both previously presented CBBC series Friday Download in 2014.

And apparently he has recommended Strictly as one of his “best-ever experiences”.

How long has Molly Rainford played Nova Jones?

Molly took on the role of Nova Jones in September 2021.

At the time she said: “Nova Jones is definitely a lovable diva, and playing her is a dream come true!”

Nova Jones is a comedy adventure series focused on a pop star who tours in space.

Molly is mates with a former Strictly celeb participant (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Who is Molly Rainford dancing with on Strictly Come Dancing?

The pro dancer who will be performing with Molly Rainford has not yet been confirmed.

Nova Jones is an ‘intergalactic pop star’ (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

How old is Molly Rainford? What is her age? What is her height?

Molly is 21.

She will turn 22 in late November – and no doubt she will hope she is still part of the competition by then.

It’s reported Molly is a petite 5ft 1in tall.

Molly has also released two EPs of her own (Credit: BBC)

When was Molly Rainford on Britain’s Got Talent?

Molly was part of BGT 10 years ago, when she was just 11 years old.

She finished the series in sixth place – but wowed with her progression through the stages which saw her reach the final.

Jennifer Hudson’s One Night Only, It Must Have Been Love by Roxette and Beyoncé’s version of Ave Maria were among the songs she sang on the show.

Molly has described her involvement in Britain’s Got Talent as “life-changing”.

That’s because she has credited Sony Music and Simon Cowell for subsequently sponsoring her attendance at the Sylvia Young Theatre School.

Furthermore, Molly believes her time at the performing arts school led directly to her role at CBBC.

Molly finished in sixth place on BGT (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Who are Molly Rainford’s parents? Who is her dad Dave Rainford?

Molly’s mum is called Sarah. She previously sat alongside Molly on the Lorraine show in April 2012 while that’s year’s series of BGT was still ongoing.

When Molly’s involvement in Strictly 2022 was confirmed, Sarah tweeted: “So proud my darling.”

Molly’s dad is called Dave.

He is a former footballer who played for Chelmsford, Slough Town and Bishop’s Stortford, among other clubs. He was also Chelmsford’s assistant manager for a spell.

Dave has also been a head of sixth form teacher.

Dave should not be confused with the late Eggheads quiz star who shared his name. ‘Tremendous Knowledge Dave’ sadly passed away in 2020.

Nova Jones has been renewed for a second and third series (Credit: BBC)

Does Molly Rainford have a boyfriend?

Molly has indicated she is not currently in a relationship.

Furthermore, she suggested she is not looking for that to alter, telling The Sun she is putting her career first.

She said: “I’m only 21, so I’m not looking for a relationship on Strictly. That’s not in the picture right now. I want to focus on my career.

I’m only 21, so I’m not looking for a relationship on Strictly.

“My parents don’t want me to be distracted or worrying about boys just yet. I’m single and don’t plan on changing it.”

Is Molly Rainford on Instagram and TikTok?

Molly does have a TikTok account – follow @molly_rainford.

She currently has 17,900 followers on the social media platform, the same number she has on her Twitter account.

However, Molly’s Twitter and Instagram accounts have a slightly different handle, which they both share.

Follow @mollyrainford on Twitter and also on Molly’s Instagram – where she has nearly 100,000 followers.

