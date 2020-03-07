Paul Sinha leads tributes as Eggheads star David Rainford dies

The Chase star Paul Sinha has paid tribute to his friend, David Rainford, who found fame on BBC quiz show Eggheads.

He wrote on social media: "Egghead, great bloke, great friend. We had blindingly good nights out mate. X’."

Devastated at the loss of my friend, David Rainford. Egghead, great bloke, great friend. We had blindingly good nights out mate. X — Paul Sinha (@paulsinha) March 7, 2020

Paul has paid tribute (Credit: ITV)

In September 2019, David, 51, revealed on social media that he was unable to take part in the latest recordings of Eggheads because he was recuperating.

He said at the time: "Brand new Eggheads starting on Monday. I was still recuperating when these programmes were recorded, but I can promise you that there are some great shows coming up with excellent challengers that will keep you on the edge of your seats. Keep watching."

David was one of nine Eggheads who appeared on the BBC Two show.

He had appeared as a contestant on Are You An Egghead? where he was a semi-finalist in the 2008 first series.

He was a quarter-finalist in the second series in 2009.

David joined the Eggheads panel in 2012 (Credit: BBC)

In 2012 he replaced CJ de Mooi on the show, earning himself the nickname Tremendous Knowledge Dave.

In 2005 he appeared on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire, winning £250,000.

The circumstances of David's death are not yet known.

Tributes are being paid on Twitter...

I'm very sad to hear that one of the Eggheads has died. Dave “Tremendous Knowledge” Rainford, famous for being banned from pub quiz machines in Manchester, was the best company after a recording: always fun and sociable. I never saw him angry or ungenerous, not once. RIP pic.twitter.com/fHX4oqaKSb — Jeremy Vine (@theJeremyVine) March 7, 2020

Very sad news that Egghead David Rainford has passed away; never met him but he said I was "exceptional" on Countdown. A quizzing legend taken too soon. My deepest condolences are to his family, friends and those who worked with and knew him. May he rest in peace. — Philip Aston (@philipaston44) March 7, 2020

Just heard the very sad news that David Rainford has passed away, I interviewed for Not the Spin fanzine, he loved Cricket and was a great supporter of @lancscccaction @lancscricket what a lovely lad, true gent and what a brain RIP Tremendous Knowledge Dave @daverainy1968 — Stephen G Brady (@eljocko67) March 7, 2020

More news on this story as we have it.

