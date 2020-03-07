The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Saturday 7th March 2020
Paul Sinha leads tributes as Eggheads star David Rainford dies

The Chase star says he's devastated

By Karen Hyland
The Chase star Paul Sinha has paid tribute to his friend, David Rainford, who found fame on BBC quiz show Eggheads.

He wrote on social media: "Egghead, great bloke, great friend. We had blindingly good nights out mate. X’."

In September 2019, David, 51, revealed on social media that he was unable to take part in the latest recordings of Eggheads because he was recuperating.

Egghead, great bloke, great friend. We had blindingly good nights out mate.

He said at the time: "Brand new Eggheads starting on Monday. I was still recuperating when these programmes were recorded, but I can promise you that there are some great shows coming up with excellent challengers that will keep you on the edge of your seats. Keep watching."

David was one of nine Eggheads who appeared on the BBC Two show.

He had appeared as a contestant on Are You An Egghead? where he was a semi-finalist in the 2008 first series.

He was a quarter-finalist in the second series in 2009.

David joined the Eggheads panel in 2012 (Credit: BBC)

In 2012 he replaced CJ de Mooi on the show, earning himself the nickname Tremendous Knowledge Dave.

In 2005 he appeared on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire, winning £250,000.

The circumstances of David's death are not yet known.

Tributes are being paid on Twitter...

More news on this story as we have it.

