Strictly Come Dancing bosses are desperate to sign up Coronation Street legend Kym Marsh for the 2022 series, it has been claimed.

The Michelle Connor actress has reportedly been on the wanted list for the BBC dancing show for years – and it’s alleged she is now in talks to sign up.

Kym Marsh is in talks to join Strictly Come Dancing 2022, it has been reported (Credit: Splash News)

Strictly Come Dancing 2022: ‘Fantastic year’

As well as Kym, it’s claimed bosses also want England football legend Tony Adams.

She has been a target for them for years, and while it is not a done deal, they are very hopeful.

An insider claimed to The Sun on Sunday: “This is shaping up to be a fantastic year for Strictly. They are thrilled to have brought a footballing legend of Tony’s stature to the table.

“And they are pulling out all the stops to sign Kym as well. She has been a target for them for years, and while it is not a done deal, they are very hopeful. She has her offer and is considering her options.”

Strictly bosses go all out to sign Kym Marsh

A BBC source is said to have added: “Kym has been repeatedly approached over the years, but it has never been the right time for her to say yes.”

They added that “conversations are ongoing” and Kym is “considering if she wants to go ahead”.

It’s also claimed that the BBC is doing “everything it can” to persuade her to sign up.

However, a BBC spokesperson said it does not comment on speculation.

The latest Strictly 2022 rumours suggest Gordon Ramsay could join Bruce (Credit: Splashnews)

Strictly 2022 contestant rumours

It was recently reported that Liverpool goalie legend Bruce Grobbelaar is in talks for the show.

A source told The Sun: “Bosses are determined to get Grobbelaar to sign on the dotted line. Even getting him to agree to a meeting was a mission but so far he’s dragging his heels.

“He’s made it clear the only way he will sign up is if they agree a big-money package. Producers are willing to splash out to get him but have a limit as to how much they can spend.”

However, the bookies’ favourite at the moment to sign up is Gordon Ramsay at 11/8,.

He would follow in the footsteps of his daughter Tilly if he was confirmed for the BBC dancing competition.

Speaking to Radio Times in April, the 55-year-old chef said: “They asked me to do a Christmas special with Gino D’Acampo and Fred Sirieix. I would love to do it, though.

“Secretly, I’d love to do it. I’ve always wanted to dance. There’s something so gorgeous about the rumba, the samba, the foxtrot, the tango…

“I don’t know. I may ask the BBC if I could do it next year.”

