The latest Strictly Come Dancing 2022 rumours suggest a big name could be set to star… if BBC bosses foot the bill.

The Strictly 2022 line-up is already taking shape behind the scenes, and fans will likely soon learn who will take part.

However, until the BBC announces the official line-up, rumours are flying left, right and centre.

The latest rumour claims that football megastar, Liverpool goalie Bruce Grobbelaar, could appear on the new series.

Reports claim producers have already spoken to the sporting legend via video call.

A source told The Sun: “Bosses are determined to get Grobbelaar to sign on the dotted line. Even getting him to agree to a meeting was a mission but so far he’s dragging his heels.

“He’s made it clear the only way he will sign up is if they agree a big money package. Producers are willing to splash out to get him but have a limit as to how much they can spend.”

Bruce helped Liverpool to win the European cup in 1984 by famously distracting the opposing team’s players during penalties.

He danced on the goal line and infamously made his limbs go all wobbly to throw players off their game.

The latest Strictly 2022 rumours suggest Gordon Ramsay could join Bruce (Credit: Splashnews)

Meanwhile, Bruce isn’t the only big-name rumoured to be part of this year’s star-studded line-up.

The bookies’ favourite at the moment is Gordon Ramsay at 11/8,.

He would follow in the footsteps of his daughter Tilly if he was confirmed for the BBC dancing competition.

Speaking to Radio Times in April, the 55-year-old said: “They asked me to do a Christmas special with Gino D’Acampo and Fred Sirieix. I would love to do it, though.

“Secretly, I’d love to do it. I’ve always wanted to dance. There’s something so gorgeous about the rumba, the samba, the foxtrot, the tango… I don’t know. I may ask the BBC if I could do it next year.”

