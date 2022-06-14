Split image of Gordon Ramsay and Tilly Ramsay
Strictly 2022 ‘could see Gordon Ramsay sign up as he’s bookies’ favourite’

He's said he'd give it a go in the past!

By Entertainment Daily
Updated:

Strictly 2022 could see Gordon Ramsay follow in his daughter Tilly’s footsteps as he’s a favourite with bookies.

The 55-year-old celebrity chef’s daughter Tilly competed on the show last year.

Steve Madgwick, Entertainment Betting Specialist at OLBG.com, said: “Gordon Ramsay is the 11/8 favourite to follow in his daughter’s footsteps and appear on Strictly Come Dancing this year.”

Gordon Ramsay smiles and puts thumb up
Gordon could do Strictly 2022, according to bookies (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Who could join Gordon Ramsay?

Another favourite to appear on this year’s season is comedian Rosie Jones.

Read more: Strictly Come Dancing – Reason Aljaz Skorjanec didn’t attend Karen Hauer’s wedding revealed

Gogglebox star Scarlett Moffatt is the second favourite to feature on the show in the betting market at 6/4.

The 31-year-old has been linked to the show before. She has been rumoured to appear for the last three years – this could be her time!

Jake Quickenden is just behind Scarlett at 7/4, with Helen Skelton and Dawn French also featuring.

It was also reported earlier this month that Gordon’s mate Gino D’Acampo could also be pencilled in for a Strictly debut.

Tilly Ramsay lifts her left up during Strictly tour rehearsals
Tilly competed on Strictly last year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

William Hill also had the celebrity chef and TV personality at 5/2 to appear on the dance floor later this year.

Read more: Stranger Things season 4: Who is Will Byers’ secret love interest? Fans are going wild!

An insider spoke to The Sun about Strictly bosses’ plans.

They said: “Every year the team behind the show want to get the perfect balance of stars, whether it’s for their sex appeal, humour, or if they are a particular draw for older or younger viewers.

“But they view Gino as someone who has universal appeal, who is up for a laugh and more than capable of keeping audiences entertained.”

ED! has contacted reps for Gordon for comment.

Strictly returns later this year on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

