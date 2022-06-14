Strictly 2022 ‘could see Gordon Ramsay sign up as he’s bookies’ favourite’

Strictly 2022 could see Gordon Ramsay follow in his daughter Tilly’s footsteps as he’s a favourite with bookies.

The 55-year-old celebrity chef’s daughter Tilly competed on the show last year.

Steve Madgwick, Entertainment Betting Specialist at OLBG.com, said: “Gordon Ramsay is the 11/8 favourite to follow in his daughter’s footsteps and appear on Strictly Come Dancing this year.”

Who could join Gordon Ramsay?

Another favourite to appear on this year’s season is comedian Rosie Jones.

Gogglebox star Scarlett Moffatt is the second favourite to feature on the show in the betting market at 6/4.

The 31-year-old has been linked to the show before. She has been rumoured to appear for the last three years – this could be her time!

Jake Quickenden is just behind Scarlett at 7/4, with Helen Skelton and Dawn French also featuring.

It was also reported earlier this month that Gordon’s mate Gino D’Acampo could also be pencilled in for a Strictly debut.

William Hill also had the celebrity chef and TV personality at 5/2 to appear on the dance floor later this year.

An insider spoke to The Sun about Strictly bosses’ plans.

They said: “Every year the team behind the show want to get the perfect balance of stars, whether it’s for their sex appeal, humour, or if they are a particular draw for older or younger viewers.

“But they view Gino as someone who has universal appeal, who is up for a laugh and more than capable of keeping audiences entertained.”

ED! has contacted reps for Gordon for comment.

Strictly returns later this year on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

