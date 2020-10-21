Strictly Come Dancing has revealed the dance routines this year’s celebs will perform ahead of the weekend’s live show.

Following the BBC dance competition‘s launch show last weekend, Strictly fans will be treated to the first live performances of the series on Saturday (October 24).

Boxer Nicola Adams is partnered with Katya Jones on Strictly (Credit: BBC)

What are the routines for the first Strictly live show?

Boxer Nicola Adams and her pro partner, Katya Jones, will do the Quickstep to Ella Fitzgerald’s Get Happy.

Men Behaving Badly actress Caroline Quentin will do the American Smooth with pro Johannes Radebe to Morning Train by Sheena Easton.

EastEnders star Maisie Smith and pro Gorka Marquez, meanwhile, will perform a Samba to Gloria Estefan’s Samba (Conga).

Maisie Smith will do the Samba with Gorka Marquez (Credit: BBC)

First Strictly live show to include the Paso Doble, Waltz, Tango and more

And Made In Chelsea’s Jamie Laing, who injured himself last year and has a second shot in this year’s series, will do the Cha Cha to Think About Things by Daði og Gagnamagnið. His professional partner is Karen Hauer.

Elsewhere, Good Morning Britain favourite Ranvir Singh will have Beyonce’s End of Time as the backing track for their Paso Doble.

And Radio 1 DJ Clara Amfo will perform a Cha Cha to the Dua Lipa track Don’t Start Now. Her partner is Aljaz Skorjanec.

The other routines are as follows:

Bill Bailey and Oti Mabuse – Cha Cha to Pata Pata by Miriam Makeba.

HRVY and Janette Manrara – Jive to Faith by Stevie Wonder and Ariana Grande.

Jason Bell and Luba Mushtuk – American Smooth to My Girl by The Temptations.

JJ Chalmers and Amy Dowden – Waltz to What A Wonderful World by Louis Armstrong.

Jacqui Smith and Anton Du Beke – Foxtrot to Always Look On The Bright Side Of Life by Monty Python.

Max George and Dianne Buswell – Tango to Best Fake Smile by James Bay.

Jacqui Smith and Anton Du Beke (Credit: BBC)

Strictly Come Dancing cast training hard

The stars are training hard ahead of the first live show of the series.

Earlier today (Wednesday, October 21), actress Maisie Smith looked exhausted as she posted a picture to her Instagram Stories showing her sprawled on the floor during rehearsals.

She joked in the caption: “If your rehearsals don’t end up like this you’re doing it wrong.”

Maisie Smith is training hard (Credit: Maisie Smith / Instagram Stories)

Strictly coronavirus measures

The celebrities are facing a tough time this year with all the coronavirus rules in place.

Behind the scenes, the show looks very different to how it did in the past. Strict regulations forcing bosses to be tougher on contestants as the live shows begin.

The Wanted singer Max George told Radio Times: “If you start approaching someone, you get shouted at! Someone will yell, ‘Two metres!’ So they’re on top of it!”

