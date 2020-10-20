Strictly Come Dancing stars are facing a tough time this year with all the coronavirus rules that are in place.

Behind the scenes of the show looks very different to how it did in the past, with strict regulations forcing bosses to be tougher on contestants as the live shows begin.

This year’s Strictly Come Dancing cast (Credit: BBC)

What happens if Strictly stars break coronavirus guidelines?

This year’s stars are being forced to stick strictly to the two metre rule in order to lower the chance of any outbreaks among the cast and crew.

The Wanted star Max George revealed that bosses are so concerned about sticking to the rules that things are getting tense behind the scenes.

He told Radio Times: “If you start approaching someone, you get shouted at!

“Someone will yell, ‘Two metres!’ So they’re on top of it!”

Max George says things are very strict behind the scenes (Credit: BBC)

How has Covid-19 changed Strictly Come Dancing?

BBC bosses recently gave viewers their first glimpse at how Strictly has managed to adapt to be able to go ahead in the current climate.

They revealed that all 14 group dances have been filmed, with executive producer Sarah James revealing: “It’s really proved we can make it work.

“It’s really proved we can make it work.”

She added: “What it has thrown up are some new exciting things that I’m looking forward to the viewers seeing.”

Strictly Come Dancing different this year compared to last year, which saw Kelvin Fletcher and Oti Mabuse win (Credit: BBC)

Celebs bubble up with their pros

And pro dancers and their celebrity partner will be forming COVID-secure bubbles, which will enable them to dance together.

“Things could be changing again. If at any point things change then we can add or take away,” said Sarah.

She added: “We’ve made plans for no audience, a distance audience and a full audience. Whatever happens, we’ll be following the government guidelines.”

Sarah added that any celebrity who tests positive for the virus will be removed from the competition for good.

