Strictly Come Dancing contestant Maisie Smith collapsed on the floor following a brutal day of rehearsals.

The EastEnders star, 19, appeared exhausted as she took to Instagram to update her followers ahead of Saturday’s live show.

In the shot, Maisie was sprawled out on the floor after eight hours of intense dancing with Strictly partner Gorka Marquez.

Strictly Come Dancing’s Maisie Smith appeared exhausted during rehearsals (Credit: Instagram Story/maisiesmithofficial)

She wore a blue sports bra and matching leggings for the snap.

Captioning the post, Maisie wrote: “If your rehearsals don’t end up like this you’re doing it wrong.”

Maisie Smith takes on Strictly training

Earlier on in the day, Gorka revealed the actress had skipped her lunch break in order to keep training.

The 30-year-old pro said: “Rehearsal day we were on lunch break, well we were on lunch break, she’s been practising the whole lunch break.

The EastEnders star was sprawled out on the floor following eight hours of intense dancing (Credit: ITV)

“I don’t know if I need to do another lunch break or just crack on.

“She’s been there for the last 45 minutes – great student.”

It comes after the star was forced to defend her place on this year’s series, after previously winning the Children in Need special.

She said: “I mean, five days, back in September, I don’t think that’s prepared me for what’s about to come.”

Maisie is set to appear alongside pro partner Gorka Marquez (Credit: BBC)

Maisie added: “It helped me in a way.

“I understood how much hard work you have to put in and how many hours, but I’m still not ready.”

Why did Shirley Ballas warn Maisie?

Despite being the bookies’ favourite to win, Shirley Ballas has warned Maisie not to get too cocky.

Speaking to The Sun, the 60-year-old judge said: “I know she won the special but if I was Maisie I wouldn’t take anything for granted because doing one dance is not like doing ten weeks.

“You’ve got to be there and you’ve got to be full on and you’ve got to go the whole nine yards.”

Betting agents Ladbrokes has given Maisie and Gorka odds of 7/4 to win the 2020 series.

The soap actress comes from a long line of EastEnders stars competing for the glitterball trophy.

However, none have brought it home since Kara Tointon back in 2010.

