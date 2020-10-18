Katya Jones and Nicola Adams are set to make Strictly Come Dancing history by being the first ever same-sex couple.

And Katya, 31, says she already has a very special connection with Nicola, 37.

The Strictly pro dancer says she met the former pro boxer at a location that is dear to both of their hearts.

Taking to social media, the Russian dancer revealed their bond in view of her some 180,000 Instagram followers.

Katya shared a slew of photos and videos of the pair posing up a storm.

Katya Jones is thrilled to be paired with Nicola Adams (Credit: SplashNews)

What has Katya Jones said about Strictly partner Nicola Adams?

In addition, her caption reveals: “We met in the Royal Albert Hall. This place means so much to both of us.

“Last year @nicolaadamsobe defeated her world title there.

“And I won my first International Championships there in 2011.

Read more: Nicola Adams talks ‘challenging’ Strictly Come Dancing training

“So there was no better place to start our journey as a Strictly partnership! Thank you everyone for your support! We won’t let you down! We have our own emoji!!) #strictlycomedancing #nicolaadams.”

She jokes that they can now use the emoji of the two dancing girls.

Nicola Adams is part of Strictly’s first ever same-sex competing couple (Credit:SplashNews)

How are viewers reacting to Strictly’s first same-sex pairing?

Fans rushed to praise their pairing with many predicting that they will become total trailblazers.

One user commented: “Fantastic partnership, you will be just amazing.”

Read more: Take part in our shopping survey for a chance to win a fab prize

While another user posted: “Can’t wait to see you dance!!! This is going to be amazing and I’m loving this partnership already.”

And a third user posted: “I’m rooting for you guys! Good luck mentor! 🙂 This is your winning year!.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katya Jones (@mrs_katjones) on Oct 18, 2020 at 4:00am PDT

A fourth user gushed: “Supporting you guys all the way!”

On Saturday’s launch of Strictly 2020, Nicola and Katya made their triumphant debut.

Katya said of their pairing: “I think the beauty of this partnership is it’s never been done before on Strictly so basically we are free to do what we want, there’s no real rules.”



Meanwhile Nicola shared to her 95,000 Twitter followers: “I’m so excited to finally announce my partner @Mrs_katjones.

“I couldn’t have been paired with a better partner than a fellow champ in her own right and I can’t wait to see what creative dance routines Katya comes up with. Are you ready for the first dance!?”

Like this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.