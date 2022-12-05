Scarlette Douglas has responded to trolls who targeted her over her reaction to Jonnie Irwin being diagnosed with terminal cancer.

Jonnie tragically recently revealed that he has only been given months left to live. He was diagnosed with cancer which was later revealed as terminal after spreading to his brain.

Many of his Channel 4 co-stars reached out publicly. However, Scarlette notably did not share her condolences publicly on social media.

Scarlette Douglas appeared on Lorraine today and confronted the trolling she has faced (Credit: ITV)

Lorraine today: Scarlette Douglas on facing trolls

The I’m A Celebrity star appeared on Lorraine today (December 5) and detailed the trolling she’s had since leaving the jungle.

“This world now is now based on social media,” she said. “For me, what was more important was to message him directly and to let him know that I’m thinking of him. If there’s anything you need I’m here.”

She continued: “I don’t need to put that out everywhere, I don’t have to tweet about it and put an Instagram out about it because it’s personal.

“It’s more private and for me, that was the best way for me to deal with it.”

Scarlette Douglas on Jonnie Irwin cancer news

Scarlette went on to share her thoughts and feelings regarding Jonnie, and revealed her admiration for him.

“I remember I watched all of his episodes and was like ‘right I’ve got to do this like Jonnie’, because I just loved how he came across on the show.

“He was assertive, he was confident, the house-hunters wanted something that didn’t fit his budget he was realistic. He would tell them ‘no that’s not going to work,’ and I loved how good he was on that show.

She added: “I really watched a lot of his episodes and so coming out [I’m A Celebrity] and hearing what I heard… it was really hard.”

Jonnie Irwin recently revealed that his cancer has become terminal (Credit: ITV)

Jonnie Irwin shares cancer news

Last month, Escape to the Country host Jonnie told Hello! that his cancer has spread to his brain.

The 48-year-old also revealed he was told he had six months to live in 2020 when initially diagnosed with lung cancer.

Dad-of-three Jonnie – who shares son Rex, three, and two-year-old twins Rafa and Cormac with wife Jessica – said: “I don’t know how long I have left, but I try to stay positive and my attitude is that I’m living with cancer, not dying from it.”

He also said he want to “make plans” after previously wondering whether he would be well enough to see plans through.

The brave star went on: “I want to make memories and capture these moments with my family because the reality is, my boys are going to grow up not knowing their dad and that breaks my heart.”

Meanwhile, Jonnie recently appeared on GMB where he opened up about his decision to speak out.

“My going public is more to educate those without cancer. Treat us normally, treat us with respect,” he explained. “We want the same respect that any human being deserves.

“If we’re working, let us work if we’re up to it. Don’t make decisions for us.”

