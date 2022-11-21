I’m A Celebrity: Scarlette Douglas’ elimination sparks ‘race row’ among viewers

I’m A Celebrity contestant Scarlette Douglas was the second star voted out of the 2022 series yesterday (November 20) evening.

Hosts Ant and Dec narrowed the elimination down to being between the A Place in the Sun presenter and Babatunde Aleshe before revealing Scarlette’s time in the jungle was over.

Scarlette leaving the ITV reality show followed the exit of newsreader Charlene White, booted off on Friday (November 18) evening.

And this has lead to accusations of ‘racism’ from some fans regarding the voting intentions of other viewers.

Teary I’m A Celebrity contestant Scarlette Douglas has a big hug with Mike Tindall (Credit: ITV.com)

I’m A Celebrity star Scarlette Douglas leaves

Among many angry and upset reactions on Twitter to Scarlette’s departure, dozens detected a pattern in the initial eliminations in the 2022 series.

“Why is it always the black celebs out first?” one person asked.

They continued, accurately predicting other responses: “Saying this, people will say I’m playing the race card. But this is clearly an issue wtf #ImaCeleb.”

This is clearly an issue.

Another Twitter user added: “So it is the second eviction on #ImACeleb. And the second person to be evicted is a black woman who’s done nothing wrong… I’m getting deja vu.”

Babatunde Aleshe hears he might be chopped (Credit: ITV.com)

Additionally, they went on: “Of course there are countless replies to this original tweet saying ‘it’s not about race or misogyny’.”

Furthermore, someone else pointed out: “In 22 seasons of IACGMOOH there has never been a non-white winner… and this season sees all three black contestants in the bottom two in the first two evictions.

“People that say this country doesn’t have a race problem are deluded #ImACeleb.”

Meanwhile, another person added: “Anyone who doesn’t question the possibility that the Charlene/Scarlette result could be racist, be it conscious or unconscious, is ignorant.

“It can’t be proven either way. But that uncertainty should make us all feel uncomfortable. Not just blindly state ‘it isn’t racism’.”

Read more: Entertainment Daily Awards 2022: Vote for your Favourite Entertainment Show now!

Charlene White was the first contestant voted off the series (Credit: I’m A Celebrity YouTube)

‘Nothing to do with race’

However, some social media users denied eliminations are related to race in any way.

Instead, they suggested Charlene and Scarlette are ‘less famous’ or ‘less interesting’ than other contestants on the show.

Furthermore, many of those who insisted on this position often referred to critics ‘playing the race card’.

Furthermore, Sue Cleaver looked shocked (Credit: ITV.com)

One claimed: “It is a vote to save.

“Loads of the campmates have bigger fanbases and I don’t know who Scarlette is. She just fell between the cracks.”

Furthermore, they added: “Nothing to do with race #ImACeleb.”

Scarlette Douglas is the second star voted out in 2022 (Credit: I’m A Celebrity YouTube)

Additionally, another person wrote: “All the haters saying it is race related – they aren’t getting enough votes, that’s all.

“Nothing stopping the public voting for them, just others are more interesting #ImACeleb.”

Scarlette was pitted against Babatunde (Credit: ITV)

Furthermore, someone else added: “Come on, it is a vote to save. People who make the least ripples always go first. There are plenty of race issues without making fake ones #ImACeleb.”

ED! has approached a representative for I’m A Celebrity for comment.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity: Scarlette Douglas breaks down in tears as she’s voted out

I’m a Celebrity 2022 continues tonight, Monday November 21, on ITV at 9.15pm.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.