I’m A Celebrity has seen Scarlette Douglas leave the jungle in the series’ second elimination tonight (November 20).

A Place in the Sun presenter Scarlette broke down in tears as she said goodbye to her campmates.

Scarlette was in the bottom two with Babatunde Aleshe during tonight’s vote off and it was revealed she had got the fewest votes.

She admitted to hosts Ant and Dec that she’s “absolutely gutted” to be voted out.

Scarlette Douglas became the second star to leave the jungle and viewers are gutted on Twitter (Credit: ITV)

Scarlette Douglas leaves I’m A Celebrity tonight

Speaking to the Geordie duo, Scarlette opened up about her journey and revealed who she thinks will win.

She said she’ll be “rooting” for Babatunde as they shared a close friendship in camp.

Scarlette also said she’s already missing her campmates.

Scarlette Douglas broke down in tears as she said goodbye to her I’m A Celebrity campmates (Credit: ITV)

Viewers felt gutted to see Scarlette leave as one said on Twitter: “Gutted Scarlette is out. She was brilliant.”

Another wrote: “Absolutely gutted!! She did absolutely amazing, what a lovely lady she is!!”

Others thought the wrong person went home as one said: “The wrong person went out on I’m A Celeb.”

Meanwhile, someone else said: “Nah man wrong one gone today in #ImACeleb British public can’t get one thing right ffs!”

Another tweeted: “Scarlette was the wrong one to go, really enjoyed her and Baba’s friendship aswell.”

She firmly made a place in the Australian sun since day one, and we’ll never forget those iconic dance moves💃 But it’s now hometime for the gorgeous @ScarDoug ☀️ #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/XYr1FVBdVT — I’m A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) November 20, 2022

Others shared their thoughts on who they think should have left.

One wrote: “Gutted that Scarlette’s leaving!!!! WTF!!!! Let’s have a dull final with all the bore offs as usual!! Sue [Cleaver] definitely should have left tonight.”

Another tweeted: “There’s three others that should have left before Scarlette, who the hell is voting for, Sue, Chris [Moyles] and George?”

One added: “Omg how did Scarlette get eliminated? She was such a good campmate. She contributed a lot to the show. Sue should have left or Boy George.”

Viewers insisted the wrong person was voted off tonight (Credit: ITV)

What happened on tonight’s I’m A Celeb?

Meanwhile, during tonight’s show, Matt Hancock opened up about his dyslexia to campmates Seann Walsh and Babatunde.

He said of his school days: “I desperately wanted to learn. One side on maths I could and on English I couldn’t.”

Seann asked: “Are you talking about reading specifically?”

Matt added: “Yeah. And then the moment I was identified as dyslexic at university suddenly instead of feeling I was just rubbish at something and useless, it was ahhhh… so actually I am OK with language, it’s just my brain works differently and I can work on that.”

Elsewhere, Jill Scott and Mike Tindall took on the trial as they faced a series of disgusting drinks.

However, they won 10 stars which meant the camp ate well.

I’m A Celebrity continues on ITV, tomorrow night (November 21), at 9:15pm.

