A Place in The Sun host Jonnie Irwin has spoken candidly about ‘torrid pain’ after his terminal cancer diagnosis.

The 49-year-old TV presenter took to Instagram to inform his fans about a particularly difficult night.

Speaking to his 140,oo0 followers, Jonnie explained: “Well, after a terrible night’s sleep, up and down and getting painkillers…it was just horrible.

However, Jonnie, who received his terminal diagnosis last month, remains determined to enjoy what life has to offer.

“I’ve woken up, it’s a beautiful day,” he said. “I’ve got a steroid inside of me, some more painkillers, so I’m determined to make the most of this.”

He then shared his stunning views of the Lake District.

The nation is thinking of you and your family.

Another snap saw Jonnie explore the stunning scenery of Lake Windermere and beyond. He captioned the post: “After a torrid night in pain, I dosed up on PK’s and was able to enjoy the beautiful Lakes via E-mtb.

“I’ll probably pay for it later but grateful for the window, the company and the weather. Only my second time hired one machines but I’m hooked!”

A Place in the Sun: Fans offer support for Jonnie Irwin

Fans were quick to offer Jonnie their support, flocking to the comments to say they were thinking of him.

“The whole nation is thinking of you and your family and you inspire us all with finding these special moments of peace and happiness,” one person wrote. “Prayers the pain will lessen and restorative sleep will come to you.”

A second fan empathised: “Thinking of you always. Going through a similar journey.”

“Breathe in the beautiful air and I hope you find some pain free time in the glorious hills … inspired by your strength,” added a third.

“You are a champ Jonnie, look at this collective love for you, what a treasure you are,” agreed a fourth.

And a fifth wrote: “Bless you Jonnie, you are an inspiration and your beautiful family must be so proud of the way you are handling this terrible disease.”

Jonnie Irwin reveals cancer diagnosis

In an interview with Hello!, Jonnie explained he was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2020.

He was told he only had six months left to live.

However, he has now been informed his cancer is terminal, and has now spread to the brain.

Jonnie explained he wants to educate others about the realities of having cancer (Credit: ITV)

The dad-of-three, who shares children Rex, three, and two-year-old twins Rafa and Cormac with wife Jessica, said: “I don’t know how long I have left, but I try to stay positive and my attitude is that I’m living with cancer, not dying from it.

“I want to make memories and capture these moments with my family.

“The reality is, my boys are going to grow up not knowing their dad and that breaks my heart.”

Why did Jonnie go public?

Jonnie decided to go public with his cancer battle in a bid to educate others.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain, Jonnie explained: “My going public is more to educate those without cancer. Treat us normally, treat us with respect.

“We want the same respect that any human being deserves.

“If we’re working, let us work, if we’re up to it. Don’t make decisions for us.”