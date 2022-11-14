I’m A Celebrity star Scarlette Douglas ‘will be devastated by co-star’s terminal cancer diagnosis’

I’m A Celebrity cast member Scarlette Douglas is reportedly not aware former co-star Jonnie Irwin is terminally ill.

Both Scarlette, 35, and Jonnie, 48, have previously hosted A Place in the Sun for Channel 4.

Jonnie, also known for presenting the BBC’s Escape to the Country, appeared in front of camera for the lifestyle series for 17 years until 2021.

Scarlette, meanwhile, hosted A Place in the Sun between 2015 and this year.

However, despite their long stints on the series, reports claim Scarlette does not know about Jonnie’s condition.

Furthermore, one tabloid indicates she will not be informed about how severely unwell she is during her time on the ITV reality show.

‘I don’t know how long I have left’

Jonnie recently confirmed that he has cancer that has spread to his brain to Hello! magazine.

He also revealed he was initially diagnosed with lung cancer in 2020 and told he had six months to live.

The dad-of-three, who shares children Rex, three, and two-year-old twins Rafa and Cormac with wife Jessica, said: “I don’t know how long I have left, but I try to stay positive and my attitude is that I’m living with cancer, not dying from it.

I’m living with cancer, not dying from it.

“I set little markers – things I want to be around for. I got into the habit of saying: ‘Don’t plan ahead because I might not be well enough.’ But now I want to make plans.”

Jonnie added: “I want to make memories and capture these moments with my family because the reality is, my boys are going to grow up not knowing their dad and that breaks my heart.”

Jonnie Irwin is also known for presenting Escape to the Country (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

I’m A Celebrity contestant Scarlette ‘will be devastated’

According to MailOnline, Scarlette “had no indication” about the extent of Jonnie’s illness.

A unnamed source reportedly told the outlet: “Scarlette will be absolutely devastated. She knew Jonnie had not been well but had no indication he’s only got months to live.

“They’re good mates and have known each other for years, it’s just so sad.

“As soon as she’s out and is told, Scarlette will be straight on the phone to him.”

ED! has approached representatives for Jonnie Irwin and Scarlette Douglas for comment.

‘I am here for you my dear friend’

On Instagram, heartbroken TV colleagues and fans offered their best wishes to Jonnie.

Another A Place in the Sun co-star, Jasmine Harman, was among them.

She wrote: “Words can’t fix much, but what lovely words of support you have had here Jonnie.

“I know you know this already, but I am here for you my dear friend, and Jess and the boys.

“So, so brave. Sending lots of love.”

I’m a Celebrity 2022 continues tonight, Thursday November 14, on ITV at 9pm.

