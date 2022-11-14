I’m A Celebrity viewers convinced they know who’ll be voted out first

I’m A Celebrity 2022 may have only just premiered its first episode over a week ago, but viewers are already eager to start voting contestants out of the jungle.

So far, the only contestant to leave has been Love Island star Olivia Attwood. Olivia was forced to withdraw after medical concerns.

With the arrival of comedian Seann Walsh and disgraced politician Matt Hancock, viewers are taking to Twitter with their predictions on who will be the first to get the boot.

Many viewers are hoping Boy George will be the first to go (Credit: ITV)

Boy George is predicted to leave I’m A Celebrity 2022 first

Many viewers are predicting that pop icon Boy George will be the first celebrity to face the public’s wrath.

One viewer tweeted: “Boy George will be out first and Matt Hancock will win. That’s how predictable the #ImACeleb voting audience are and I’m calling it now.”

Another wrote: “Can we all agree to collectively vote Boy George out the first chance we get.”

A third agreed. “Thought I would like Boy George and Sue [Cleaver] in #ImACeleb but now I would like to see them go out first. All they do is moan and don’t get involved.”

“I can see Boy George being voted out first and Hancock going further than we expect, sadly #imaceleb,” another viewer wrote.

Despite making headlines as the reported highest paid star in I’m A Celebrity history, Boy George has not won viewers over with his appearance.

Boy George clashed with fellow contestant Charlene White (Credit: YouTube)

Boy George has clashed with his campmates

The singer has been criticised after clashing with many of his campmates. These have included Matt and Loose Women star Charlene White.

Yesterday’s episode showed Matt’s reaction to being stung by a scorpion. And while many viewers have echoed their dislike of the politician, they were unimpressed with Boy George’s lack of remorse.

The singer was shown laughing about the incident, and many viewers took to Twitter to criticise this response.

One wrote: “Think Boy George’s reaction to this was just completely wrong. He clearly doesn’t like Matt and that’s fine, but he could have been more sympathetic.”

Another agreed: “Not the biggest fan of Matt Hancock for obvious reasons. But Boy George finding it hilarious that he got stung by a Scorpion is vile!”

Boy George was criticised for his lack of participation (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celeb 2022 complaints

Aside from his popularity in camp, Boy George has also been criticised for his lack of participation in the Bushtucker trials.

After the second trial of the season was announced, Ant and Dec revealed that three contestants would be exempt from participating. These contestants included Boy George, Sue and Mike Tindall.

Viewers were unimpressed, branding the show as a “joke”. They voiced their frustration that the celebrities are able to use their star power to avoid the challenges.

Boy George did finally end up participating in his first Bushbucker trial on November 11, opposite Matt.

Despite the criticism, Boy George certainly has his fans as one gushed: “Sorry not sorry but I love Boy George what a man, never know what’s going to come out of his mouth next.”

Another wrote: “Boy George gets my vote and love everyday.”

Someone else said: “I’m sorry but I just love Boy George.”

I’m A Celebrity 2022 continues on ITV, tonight, from 9pm. Matt Hancock will take on another Bushtucker trial tonight.

