I’m A Celebrity: When is the first elimination? Odds on who will be out first

I’m A Celebrity odds have predicted that Charlene White will be the first star to leave the jungle, but when is the first elimination?

The campmates have been in the Australian jungle for over a week now so eliminations are creeping up.

There’s 11 celebrities battling it out to be crowned King or Queen of the Jungle. But who will it be?

Charlene White is the favourite to be eliminated from the jungle first, according to bookies (Credit: ITV)

When is the first I’m A Celebrity elimination?

It hasn’t yet been confirmed when the first elimination will take place.

However, it could be towards the end of this week.

In previous years, the stars have began being voted off after around 10 days or episodes in the jungle.

Last year’s series saw Arlene Phillips enter the jungle on November 21 and become the first eliminated on December 5.

Therefore, we may see the first campmate out this week.

According to bookies, Jill Scott is the least likely to leave the jungle first and could end up winning the show (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celeb odds

According to MyBettingSites, Loose Women star Charlene could be the first star out of the jungle with odds placed at 11/8.

Shortly behind her is Scarlett Douglas, with odds of 7/2.

Coronation Street legend Sue Cleaver has odds of 6/1 to be the first out.

However, at the other end is Jill Scott with odds placed at 80/1 on her being first out.

Matt Hancock has proven to be a controversial campmate on I’m A Celebrity this year (Credit: ITV)

Also at the other end is Mike Tindall, with odds of 50/1.

This year’s most controversial campmate, Matt Hancock, is placed around the middle with odds of 7/1.

Meanwhile, Boy George‘s odds are placed at 14/1 and Seann Walsh is at 12/1 to be eliminated first.

Who could win I’m A Celebrity, according to odds?

Elsewhere, Betfair has revealed the current favourite to win the series.

Footballer Jill has taken the top spot. However, odds on former health secretary Matt winning have been slashed.

He’s proving to be even more controversial after being voted Camp Leader in Sunday’s episode and is loving the spotlight.

According to Betfair, Jill’s odds of winning are placed at 6/5.

Matt’s odds are 6/1, which have been slashed from 14/1.

Betfair spokesperson Sam Rosbottom said: “Matt Hancock’s odds on winning this year’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! have been slashed again from 14/1 to 6/1 after being 33/1 before he entered camp.

“He’s proving to be even more controversial after being voted Camp Leader in Sunday’s episode and is loving the spotlight.

Read more: Vote for your I’m A Celeb as your Favourite Entertainment Show in our Entertainment Daily Awards 2022!

“Tonight we’ll see the former health secretary take on yet another trial, which is bound to gain him even more attention. Although he’s 6/1, Jill Scott remains the 6/5 favourite with Mike Tindall 3/1.”

I’m A Celebrity continues on ITV, tonight, from 9pm. Matt Hancock will take on another Bushtucker trial tonight.

Who do you think will leave the I’m A Celeb jungle first? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us.