Saturday Night Takeaway fans make plea to Ant and Dec

Saturday Night Takeaway fans have begged Ant and Dec to make new segment Ring My Bell a whole series.

The presenting partners kicked off last night’s show (Saturday February 26) with the new game.

It saw audience members’ video doorbells shown live on air and their neighbours having to sprint to press them!

Despite some dog owners being unhappy about it, most fans thought it was the best segment yet and urged Ant and Dec to make this a show in itself!

What was the Ring My Bell segment on Saturday Night Takeaway?

After asking who had a video doorbell at home, Ant explained the game to the audience.

“We know who has got a video doorbell in this audience and we’re going to go live to one of them right now,” he said.

Dec continued: “If it is yours, we want you to get up on your feet if you recognise it and shout: ‘Ding dong that’s my doorbell’.

“And if you’re watching at home you’ve got a part to play in this as well because if you recognise the person or the street we’re going to give you 45 seconds to get there, ring their doorbell and shout ‘Ring my bell’.

“The first person to do that will win £500 for themselves and £500 for the person in the audience.”

Fans loved it!

Viewers at home were falling off their sofas with laughter.

They have begged ITV bosses to make Ring My Bell a permanent show in its own right.

Can we please have a full show of #RingMyBell on #SaturdayNightTakeaway? It was brilliant 🤣 — crazy_cat_wummin 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@marieiyoung) February 27, 2022

@itvtakeaway @antanddec

Ring My Bell was bloody brilliant!!! Make it a series of its own right, the world needs a gameshow featuring people ringing doorbells#SaturdayNightTakeaway — Lakitu the Pendolino (@LakituP) February 26, 2022

Ring my bell on #saturdaynighttakeaway was absolute genius! I would watch a whole show of that. Great work @antanddec 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 — Sam J (@Sammy_J_88) February 26, 2022

I would happily sit and watch ring my bell for an hour #SaturdayNightTakeaway — grace (@GRACE_MOFO) February 26, 2022

Honestly that needs to be a game show in its own right!! 😂😂 #ringMyBell #saturdaynighttakeaway — Linds Garner (@carlottawannabe) February 26, 2022

Ring my bell needs it’s own show man. Would be like the Hunger Games up in maddiston #saturdaynighttakeaway — Cooper Van Kupp (@2gurlys1kupp) February 26, 2022

Calling it now. Ring My Bell soon become a series itself. Much like In For A Penny did. #SaturdayNightTakeaway — TV Zone | Extra (@tvzoneextra) February 26, 2022

Why were dog owners unimpressed?

There was, however, one flaw in the brilliant game: dogs were going wild at the sound of ringing doorbells!

“Literally had to mute it every time someone was running towards the doorbell,” said pooch owner.

Another added: “Who else’s dogs went mental?”

“I hate you because my dog’s been non-stop barking for the past 15 minutes,” agreed one more.

Ant and Dec even issued a cheeky apology for disturbing the dogs.

Apologies to Britain’s dog owners for tonight’s ‘Ring My Bell’ segment 😂 🐶 😂🐶#SaturdayNightTakeaway — antanddec (@antanddec) February 26, 2022

Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway airs on Saturdays on ITV at 7pm.

