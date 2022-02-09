Ant and Dec announce Saturday Night Takeaway start date

Ant and Dec have announced when Saturday Night Takeaway will be returning to our screens and it isn’t long to wait at all.

The hit primetime show will be airing next weekend as Ant McPartlin and Dec Donnelly return to host.

The duo shared the news on their joint Twitter page today and it’s fair to say that fans were over the moon.

🎉🙌 Low key vibes, we don’t like a fuss… 😂 The brand new series of #SaturdayNightTakeaway starts Saturday 19th February 7pm 📺👀 @itvtakeaway Thanks @thisisheart for the ⚽️ 🎥 pic.twitter.com/pM7c1tkhQh — antanddec (@antanddec) February 9, 2022

When does Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway start?

Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway begins on Saturday, February 19, at 7pm.

In a Twitter video, Ant and Dec are seen holding up a sign which reads: “Big news!”

The video is then edited to show the pair on a screen in a pub.

Ant and Dec will be back with Saturday Night Takeaway next weekend (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Dec pulls down one of the signs to reveal another which says: “Saturday Night Takeaway returns on…”

He then unveils the final card which reads “19th Feb”.

The crowd – which has been edited in – then erupts into cheers.

Fans were delighted by the news and can’t wait to watch one of their favourite shows.

One gushed: “I’ll be watching it because I always do watch TV on Saturday night and I can’t wait.”

Ant and Dec’s fans thrilled by SNT news (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Another said: “About time. Someone needed to bring excitement back to our TVs.”

A third added: “Yay I can’t wait for the new series of #SaturdayNightTakeaway.”

Ant and Dec previously teased about the show coming back following their series of ITV game show Limitless Win.

Speaking about the return of Britain’s Got Talent too on Lorraine in January, Dec said: “Yeah, we’re starting auditions later this month, towards the end of Jan – so yeah we’re back with that.”

Ant then added: “Then Saturday Night Takeaway is back after Limitless Win too this year!”

Will Limitless Win be back for a second series?

The pair recently hosted their final show of Limitless Win after five thrilling episodes.

However, it left viewers wanting more as one said: “What an amazing series!! Never enjoyed a game show this much, well done on a great series guys I can’t wait for the second.”

It’s already been confirmed that the Geordie duo will be back for another series.

