Ant and Dec fans have same comment as Limitless Win ends

As Limitless Win ended on ITV, Ant and Dec fans are already desperate for their next fix of the game show.

Many are already asking when the next series will be on air, as they hail the series as ‘amazing’.

As well as asking for the next series, some fans have also been begging for the details on how to apply to be on the show.

Ant and Dec fans want a second series of Limitless

The official Ant and Dec Twitter account announced the ending of the series. It tweeted: “And that’s a wrap! Taxi for Dec! Thanks for watching.. see you next series!”

Ant and Dec fans have been quick to reply and beg for the series to return soon.

One viewer tweeted: “What an amazing series!! Never enjoyed a game show this much, well done on a great series guys I can’t wait for the second.”

And that’s a wrap! Taxi for Dec! 😂

Thanks for watching.. see you next series! #LimitlessWin pic.twitter.com/I5BVtuQuPp — antanddec (@antanddec) February 5, 2022

Another added: “It was incredible, so tense was on edge of my chair every show. Love it, can’t wait for series 2.”

A third said: “Do you know if #LimitlessWin is coming back for a second series?”

Some fans were also desperate to apply to be on Limitless, when it next airs.

One said: “WHEN CAN WE APPLY FOR THE NEXT SERIES PLEEEEEASE????”

Another added: “Can I apply for it?”

👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻WHEN CAN WE APPLY FOR THE NEXT SERIES PLEEEEEASE???? — @teamwriggs (@teamwriggs) February 5, 2022

Fans were also sharing their excitement as Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway is set to return this month (February).

One fan said: “It was amazing, can’t wait for Saturday Night Takeaway.”

“Loved it. Here’s to another a series soon and were looking forward to Saturday night take away. Thank you for doing some great fun family shows,” praised another.

Ant and Dec were devastated at ending of final show

The last episode of Limitless Win saw brothers Kai and Lee smashing through answers until it came to the last questions. Unfortunately for the pair, they closely missed out on £1million as a prize.

Under the rules of the Saturday night quiz, an answer has to be exact and going over the numeric answer by even means contestants lose the lot.

Kai and Lee staked the life-changing sum of £1million on the length of a dinosaur skeleton owned by the Natural History Museum.

They reckoned 30 metres but in the tense build up, the board then turned red as it was revealed the correct answer was 26 metres. To make matters worse, Ant revealed: “The exact answer was 26 metres. You were four metres away from £1million.” Ouch!

