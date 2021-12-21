Rylan Clark has revealed the real reason why he has veneers on his natural teeth and the truth about his new smile is nothing short of hilarious.

In an interview with MailOnline, the It Takes Two presenter confessed he’d look quite different without them.

Rylan shocked fans last month by revealing plans to have a “smile transformation” which involved having his famous gnashers removed and replaced.

Why did Rylan Clark have new teeth fitted?

He told the publication: “If I didn’t have the veneers, I would look like a gummy [bleep] so they’re staying.”

The 33-year-old presenter also revealed he’s kept his original veneers and that he has special plans for them.

He said: “I’ve still got them, they’re in a bag somewhere, I’m gonna get them framed.”

Rylan, who has been keeping fans updated on the progress of his veneers on social media, joked about his old look.

He mocked the size of his former tooth coverings, saying that he struggled to fit them on a plane.

“The new ones are a hell of a lot smaller, I couldn’t fit the last ones on a plane to the Pacific so I thought I’d make them a lot more natural,” he quipped.

Rylan went on to say that he’s becoming more comfortable with the way he looks as he gets older, but wouldn’t discourage anyone from changing something they don’t like.

Rylan has been showing off his new look recently (Credit: SplashNews)

It Takes Two host Rylan’s post-split makeover

As well as his teeth, Rylan’s hair has had a makeover in recent months.

Famed for his jet-black quiff, along with his Daz-white smile, Rylan has been sporting lighter locks of late.

He recently joked that he was having a mid-life crisis following his split from husband, Dan Neal.

During an appearance on Lorraine last month, host Lorraine Kelly asked: “Now look, are you alright? Because as we know you have been through a break-up?”

The star replied, saying: “I am, I am, I wasn’t good I am not gonna lie, I think everyone knows that because normally I’m on telly every five minutes.

Rylan showed off his new look on Lorraine last month (Credit: ITV)

“I apologise you have to see my mug all the time, but I had four months off and it was needed actually.

“’I’m obviously going through a mid-life, trying to dye my hair blonde, new teeth.”

He went on to apologise to his fans for leaving them worried for his well-being, adding: “Sorry for scaring people.”

