TV presenter Rylan Clark has revealed to fans that he is ditching his famous shiny white teeth.

He wrote on Twitter on Monday: “After 8 years. It hurts so much, but sometimes you just have to let go.

“I’ve taken the decision to say goodbye to my teeth.”

Rylan Clark shows off white teeth on red carpet
Rylan is known for his very white smile (Credit: Grant Buchanan / SplashNews.com)

Rylan Clark new teeth

And, his celeb pals were quick to react to his news.

Former EastEnders star Danny Hatchard who played Lee Carter in the BBC soap, tweeted: “Thank [bleep]; I’ll take my shades off next time I see ya x.”

Meanwhile, This Morning host Alison Hammond responded: “Nooooooooooooooooo.” [Sic]

And, his fans joined in on the joke.

Read more: Rylan Clark claims that he’s ‘poor’ after scammers access his bank account

One wrote: “Can you have some normal looking ones, please not some that require sunglasses!”

Meanwhile, another said: “Good idea, the current ones just aren’t bright enough! Joking apart, good luck!”

A third wrote: “Next, you’ll be going back ginger.”

Rylan, 33, reportedly spent £25,000 on his veneers back in 2013 and has often poked fun at his iconic gnashers over the years.

Strictly It Takes Two host Rylan Clark-Neal has revealed to fans he's getting a new set of teeth
Rylan won Celebrity Big Brother in 2013 before reportedly spending £25,000 on a new set of teeth (Credit: SplashNews.com)

In 2017, he joked that the reason he was having a break from ITV’s This Morning was that “he’d had too many complaints from viewers that his teeth were giving off too much glare every morning”.

In 2016, he also joked: “My biggest mistake was my teeth but, to be fair, they’ve earned me a lot of money.”

Only last week, Essex-born Rylan joked on Instagram that he was upset over the UK’s supply chain crisis because supplies of his beloved fake tan were threatened. Fingers crossed! It won’t run out, Rylan.

Rylan Clark split from his husband Dan earlier this year

It’s been a tough year for the It Takes Two presenter who split from his husband Dan Neal and took a break from work to focus on his mental health.

Strictly It Takes Two host Rylan Clark-Neal has revealed to fans he's getting a new set of teeth
Rylan is back at work presenting Strictly spin-off show – It Takes Two (Credit: BBC)

Thankfully though, he recently confirmed to fans he was “back smiling again”.

Saying goodbye to those teeth really is the end of an era, Rylan.

