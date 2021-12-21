Katie Price horrifically trolled as she posts adorable snap of young son

Katie Price has been horrifically trolled after she posted an adorable snap of young son Jett on Instagram.

The mum-of-five, 43, even turned off the comments because of the abuse.

What did Katie Price share on Instagram?

Katie shared a super-cute image of eight-year-old son Jett cuddling his pet dog on a bed.

She captioned the image: “Jett and Buddy are so cute here! [red-heart emoji].”

However, fans were unable to comment on the pic.

And it wasn’t just this one – Katie has turned off the comments on several images of her kids over the past week.

Snaps of her older sons Harvey and Junior, as well as an image celebrating her mum and dad’s 33rd wedding anniversary, were all posted without the comment function.

What did the trolls say?

The last photo followers were able to comment on was one of her own dog, Blade, which was posted just before she went into court to receive sentencing.

And, after she escaped jail, many queued up to have a go.

“You probably shouldn’t be allowed to have pets with your track record,” one troll wrote.

Another said: “Your statement is just empty words, just like before! Get back into rehab and get treatment for your selfish narcissist behaviour.”

A third added: “Kate what’s your secret? How do you get away with it all when others don’t?”

“I’m not embarrassed!”

Katie was sentenced on Wednesday December 15, and avoided jail for drink driving.

Instead, she was given a 16-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months. In addition, she was directed to undergo 100 hours of unpaid work.

Despite outrage from many, Katie’s sister hit back at trolls in her own Instagram account.

After one asked if she was embarrassed by her sister, Sophie replied: “No, actually, I’m not embarrassed! I have a sibling who’s taken responsibility for her actions…”