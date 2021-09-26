Rylan Clark-Neal is to “divorce his husband Dan”, according to reports.

The telly star, 32, is said to be set to make their split legal following the breakdown of their marriage.

Rylan and Dan tied the knot six years ago but their relationship hit the skids in the spring.

Rylan Clark-Neal ‘is to divorce husband Dan’, insiders claim (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Insiders now claim there is sadly no way back for the It Takes Two star and his hubby.

A source told the Mail On Sunday: “Things were looking so good, like they were back together. They hoped they could avoid divorce, but it’s now looking like the only way forward.

“Many around them were desperately hoping they can win the battle to save their relationship. It’s very sad.”

Entertainment Daily has contacted Rylan’s rep for comment.

Rylan Clark-Neal and husband Dan: A relationship timeline

Rylan married former policeman Dan in 2015 at a glitzy wedding in Essex.

They had been dating for two years previously.

Guests included Big Brother host Emma Willis and her Busted star husband Matt, along with This Morning’s Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes.

Rylan and Dan have been married for six years (Credit: Splashnews.com)

But in May this year, the TV and radio presenter confirmed to fans that they had separated.

It came as Rylan was noticeably absent from his Radio 2 show.

In a statement, Rylan said at the time: “Following reports about Dan and I spending time apart, I feel I have to speak out – as the way it is being reported is unfair.

“I have made a number of mistakes which I deeply regret and have inevitably led to the breakdown of our marriage.

“I have taken time away from work as I am not in a good place at the moment and am seeking help.”

The star added: “I am trying to take each day at a time and would like to say thank you to everyone for their support and for respecting our privacy at this time.”

It Takes Two host thanks fans

Rylan and Dan were both inundated with messages of support from fans.

A short while later, he tweeted: “I just wanted to write a message to thank you all for the love and kindness you have shown us.

“We are currently prioritising our mental health and looking after the ones around us we love most.

“I am working towards getting back to the jobs I love in due course. Thank you for being patient with me.”

Rylan made his television return during an appearance on MasterChef earlier this month.

Days later, he made his Radio 2 comeback.

This week, Rylan proved to fans that he is back on form after made a quip about the ongoing petrol crisis in the UK.

He tweeted: “I’ve been through enough this year, really don’t need this petrol drought to make a sly trip to the M&S garage at midnight in a dressing gown taken away from me tbh.”

