Rylan Clark-Neal thrilled fans as he returned to BBC Radio 2, following an extended break from the limelight.

The TV star stepped away from his career for a few months after reports emerged that he had allegedly split with his husband, Dan Neal.

But after some time away to recuperate, Rylan returned to his radio show today (September 4).

Rylan Clark-Neal returns to BBC Radio 2

Ahead of returning, the star shared a picture of himself in the BBC studio.

He captioned the post: “Back on the @bbcradio2 air in 30 mins. So excited to be back with you all.”

Naturally, fans were delighted to have their favourite host back on air.

One wrote: “Yay!!! Welcome back Rylan. We’ve missed you.”

A second shared: “Welcome back Rylan! You have been missed. Much love.”

A third added: “Eagerly waiting for you, good luck for your first show coming back.”

Rylan Clark-Neal returned to Radio 2 today (Credit: SplashNews.com)

In addition, Eamonn Holmes said: “Hit it out of the Park Son ! Welcome back.”

Zoe Ball previously confirmed Rylan’s return to the show last month.

The presenter said: “I have some really wonderful news to share with you, Radio 2 listeners. Our dear friend and station buddy Rylan is gonna be back to his show on BBC Radio 2 on Saturday.

“I know we’ve all missed him so much, so many of you wonderful listeners have reached out and sent him so much love. Well, he’s gonna be back to his show. Oh, I’ve missed you Rylan!”

Furthermore, Rylan later took to Instagram to confirm the news himself.

Alongside a picture of himself, he told fans: “It’s good to be back. See you Saturday at 3pm on Radio 2!”

Rylan and husband Dan split earlier this year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Are Rylan Clark-Neal and his husband back together?

Back in August, Rylan and Dan reportedly reunited.

According to The Sun, the pair are believed to be in a much better place.

An insider said: “It was a very sad period but after it all, they seem to be in a better place. Everyone who knows them likes them very much. Hopefully, things are working out.”

Meanwhile, Rylan was reportedly spotted still wearing his wedding band following their split announcement.

The couple were together for six years before the split.

They initially met when Dan – a former policeman – appeared in the Big Brother house in 2013.

