Rylan Clark-Neal shares first look of It Takes Two as he returns to Strictly set

Rylan Clark-Neal has officially returned to Strictly Come Dancing spin-off, It Takes Two.

The 32-year-old personality is back for another series of the BBC Two series, after previously presenting with Zoe Ball.

But this year, Rylan is set to host alongside former pro Janette Manrara.

Rylan Clark-Neal returned to the Strictly Come Dancing set today (Credit: Instagram Story/rylan)

Rylan Clark-Neal rehearses for Strictly It Takes Two

Ahead of the show’s first episode, the star shared a snap of himself backstage.

The shot showed Rylan posing with an inflatable doll, which was dressed in exactly the same clothes.

Alongside the post, he penned: “Right.. #ittakestwo.”

Meanwhile, on his Instagram Story, Rylan filmed himself and new co-host Janette.

Speaking to the camera, the presenter said: “So, it’s It Takes Two rehearsals today…”

He then turned the camera on Janette, who dramatically posed in the background.

Janette Manrara joned Rylan on set (Credit: Instagram Story/rylan)

Rylan remarked: “Zoe, you look well different!”

Strictly fans were thrilled to see the star back in action.

Taking to the comments, one said: “Missed you Rylan! Can’t wait for next week – you always bring joy!”

Another added: “Oh @rylan in love with your new hair. You look amazing.”

A third wrote: “Missed you Rylan.”

In addition, a fourth penned: “Can’t wait!!!”

Janette has taken over from former host Zoe Ball (Credit: BBC)

Anton Du Beke addresses Strictly rumours

Meanwhile, it comes shortly Anton Du Beke appeared on Good Morning Britain earlier today (September 24).

Speaking to Kate Garraway and Ben Shephard, the new judge went on to address the recent rumours about the show’s unvaccinated stars.

Anton said: “In all seriousness I don’t know anything about that because I’m not one of the pros anymore.

“If it’s like last year then everyone is tested every week. Everyone is bubbling and everyone is keeping distance and wearing face masks in the studio.”

However, he insisted that the show is doing all they can to protect everyone involved.

The dancer continued: “If you get COVID that spreads through the group, that’s the end of the show. They’re all taking it very seriously.”

